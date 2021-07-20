Regional breakdown: NHS Grampian remains fifth highest board for Covid cases

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,604 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian remains the fifth highest reporting board after recording 127 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Aberdeen City accounted for 67 of the new cases and Aberdeenshire had 37.

Moray recorded 19 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland has recorded 66 new cases and the Western Isles reported 10.

Meanwhile, Shetland recorded five new cases and Orkney had only one in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 529 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 47 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that 13 people confirmed to have Covid have died.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 3,984,433 people have received the first dose and 2,995,086 have received their second dose.

It was confirmed on Monday (July 19) that experts are recommending children over the age of 12, who are at increased risk from the virus, are given the jab.

In her briefing the first minister confirmed Scotland would follow the advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisations (JCVI).

However, she does not want to rule out giving the vaccine to children aged 12 to 17.

Poll: What do you think? Some children over 12 to be offered Covid vaccine