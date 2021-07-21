Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 21

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

‘Central belt bias’ claim in row over access to lifeline Covid business relief.

Politicians from Holyrood, Westminster, the Northern Irish Assembly and the Welsh Senedd have come together to pen a letter to the UK Government, urging it to make the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit permanent.

Labour would ‘quite probably’ put up candidates against the Aberdeen Nine if they remain suspended next May’s election

A centre for sexual assault victims has been praised by the Justice Secretary as a “beacon” of the model he would like to see across Scotland.

Priti Patel has indicated street harassment such as wolf-whistling could become a specific crime as plans to better protect women and girls widespread safety concerns are unveiled.

In case you missed it:

Most Covid-19 hospital admissions are unvaccinated, adviser says

Even the most ‘well intentioned’ fake news can erode public trust, expert warns.

Moray councillor accused of using sexist language after inappropriate joke backfires.

SNP MP grills BBC boss over ‘that Gazza goal’ shown during Euros coverage.

Michael Gove: I’ll be enjoying my retirement before indyref2.

The sooner Johnson leaves No 10 the better, says Cummings.