Extra £2.5billion of NHS funding to be confirmed by Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is poised to confirm £2.5billion in extra NHS funding this week.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic and changing patient demands will be at the heart of the programme for government, which sets out objectives for the year ahead and will be announced on Tuesday.

And the first minister has already confirmed that the blueprint will include a 20% increase in NHS spending over the next five years.

Where will the money be targeted?

The first minster says the “unprecedented” increase in spending in frontline health will help to “transform” Scotland’s NHS.

The first rise of funding is due to be confirmed in the 2022/23 Scottish Government budget with at least £2.5billion of additional cash spent by 2026/27.

Money will be aimed at ensuring services are more responsive to modern patient needs while helping the sector recover from the Covid pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We owe our health and social care services, and the extraordinary staff who kept them running in the toughest of years, our immense gratitude.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we will strengthen and improve our health and social care system so that everyone gets the care they need, while recognising and repaying the efforts of staff given the toll the pandemic has had on them.

“We are already investing record amounts in out NHS, but this 20% increase will help transform the way we deliver services and ensure the system is ready to meet the challenges which still lie ahead.

“Our recent NHS recovery plan set out measures to establish a network of cancer diagnostic centres, refurbish NHS facilities across Scotland and make unprecedented investment in mental health services.”

What else will be in the programme for government?

Tuesday’s announcement will also include a 25% increase in primary care funding over the course of this parliament.

Meanwhile, £29million will be spent on providing an additional 78,000 diagnostic procedures as well as increasing inpatient activity by 10% in 2022/23 and outpatient activity by 10% by 2025/26.

The first £50million of the planned £250million to tackle the drug deaths emergency will be provided.

There is also expected to be measures to drive a greener economy, create more opportunities for young people and steps to meet the Scottish Government’s 2045 target of net-zero emissions.

Ms Sturgeon has also confirmed plans to introduce legislation in the coming year to establish a new National Care Service by the end of the current parliament.

She added: “The creation of a National Care Service will mark the biggest reform of health and social care since the creation of the NHS and will help ensure every patient’s care journey is focused on the individual.

“Recovery from Covid-19 across all of society is the Scottish Government’s first and most pressing priority and I am determined that this programme for government will allow our health service to continue managing Covid-19 and our longer term population health challenges.”