2020 In Review: What happened in April, May and June?

Boris Johnson appeared on the nation’s televisions on Sunday, March 23, with a stark warning.

“The coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced for decades – and this country is not alone,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s address outlined the rules of a nationwide lockdown, limiting people to only leaving their homes for daily exercise, medical needs, essential work and shopping.

Just days later he tested positive for coronavirus and, soon after, was admitted to intensive care, laying bare the severity of the health crisis sweeping the world.

And while these gruelling restrictions had an immediate impact on the country’s productivity and overall morale, they also offered opportunities for communities to come together and make the best of a difficult situation.

Beginning on March 26, and repeating every Thursday evening at 8pm for several months after, people took to their doorsteps to clap and cheer and show their appreciation for the key workers putting their lives at risk to care for others.

Others banded together to provide help and support for struggling neighbours, dropping off much-needed groceries or simply having a quick chat over the garden fence.

As the weeks went by, and growing numbers of viewers tuned in to daily televised press briefings, other government ministers and health advisers became household names.

This included Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer, who quit the post on April 5 after it emerged she had taken two trips to her second home in Fife, directly contradicting her own health advice.

Similar public anger was directed towards Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, who was also accused of flouting lockdown rules for his own benefit.

After being diagnosed with Covid-19, he travelled 260 miles from London to County Durham to self-isolate with his family.

Before returning home, he drove a further 30 miles to Barnard Castle, later explaining this was to test his eyesight before making the full journey back.

In May he held a press conference in the garden of 10 Downing Street and avoided being sacked.

In the weeks which followed, the numbers of people testing positive for coronavirus began to decrease, allowing for some of the strict restrictions in place to be eased.

TIMELINE

April 5: Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Catherine Calderwood resigns after making two trips to her second home during lockdown.

April 6: Department store Debenhams enters administration.

April 8: A drive-thru testing centre is announced at Aberdeen Airport, while tourists are told to avoid travelling north, or risk spreading the virus further.

April 10: The global coronavirus death toll reaches 100,000.

April 16: 99-year-old veteran Tom Moore completes the 100th lap of a fundraising walk around his garden – raising more than £25 million for NHS Charities Together.

April 20: UK scientists prepare to start human trials on a coronavirus vaccine.

April 20: The NHS Louisa Jordan temporary coronavirus hospital in Glasgow opens.

April 28: Scots are told to wear face coverings in certain public places to limit spread of the disease.

April 29: Boris Johnson announces his fiancée Carrie Symonds has given birth to Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

May 12: The UK furlough scheme is extended to October.

May 18: A loss of taste or smell is added to the list of Covid-19 symptoms.

May 18: The Scottish Premiership football season is cut short, with Celtic declared champions and a decision to relegate Hearts sparking legal action from the club.

May 20: Aberdeen pilot John Alexander Cruickshank, who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his gallantry during the Second World War, celebrates his 100th birthday.

May 23: Dominic Cummings faces calls to resign over allegations he travelled 260 miles while displaying coronavirus symptoms.

May 26: Moray MSP Douglas Ross resigns as Under-Secretary of State for Scotland over Cummings’ actions.

June 1: Drink-driver Martin Henderson admits killing dad-of-three Allan Forbes in crash. He is later jailed for more than seven years.

June 1: Latvian national David Sinders appears in court charged with the murder of two Inverness men, and the attempted murder of a woman.

June 4: German prosecutors arrest a man, known only as Christian B, on suspicion of murdering missing child Madeleine McCann.

June 6: Activists across the world gather to protest the death of George Floyd and the wider Black Lives Matter movement.

June 7: A towering plume of smoke can be seen for miles as fire crews tackle a major blaze at Oban Livestock Centre.

June 19: Scotland moves to the second phase of lockdown restrictions, with non-contact activities reintroduced and limits on household meetings eased.

June 26: Six people, including a police officer, are left injury after a mass stabbing attack at the Park Inn Hotel, Glasgow.

10X PICS

SCRUBS: Sylvia Jamieson, volunteer project co-ordinator with Moray Scrubs, turns an old duvet into clothes for medical staff. Picture by Jason Hedges.

WINDOW: Aberdeen youngsters Amelia and Andrew Dickson share a message of hope during the nationwide lockdown. Picture by Darrell Benns.

CHARITY: Captain Tom Moore completes the 100th lap of his garden, having raised more than £12m for NHS Charities Together. Picture by Joe Giddens.

HOSPITAL: Nurses make the final preparations ahead of the opening of the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, constructed at the Glasgow SEC to care for Covid-19 patients. Picture by Jane Barlow.

EYESIGHT: Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings answers questions from the media following calls for his resignation over a lockdown breach. Picture by Jonathan Brady.

SPLASH: Klay Sutherland enjoys a quick shower of cold Loch Morlich water as the temperature in June pushed 30C. Picture by Sandy McCook.

DUCKS: Alford 10-year-old Morgan Shand joined some feathered friends and his cousins to run laps of the fishery where he lives for charity. Picture by Paul Glendell.

MAGIC: Dean Spruce and Victoria McCann pose for a picture amid their busy schedule entertaining charities, schools and nurseries with videos during lockdown. Picture by Jason Hedges.

SALUTE: Veteran Donald Smith, who spent four years as a prisoner of war following the surrender at St Valery in 1940, salutes his fallen friends. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

CHILLING: Polar bear Arktos cools off as Highland Wildlife Park prepares to welcome visitors once more. Picture by Jason Hedges.

