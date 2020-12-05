Connect at Christmas: Snowmen bring joy to kids big and small

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Snowmen of all shapes and sizes have started appearing in windows across the north and north-east as part of the P&J’s Christmas campaign.

As part of Connect at Christmas, we’re asking readers young and old to pop a snowman in their window to raise a smile in their community.

We also hope that, if enough snowmen appear in homes, people will get outdoors to look for them – and possibly spark up a conversation with someone along the way.

Already we have been sent some fantastic creations, including this one from Bailey and Chelsea Forbes, in Macduff.

Mum Julie said that Bailey, eight, and Chelsea, seven, had “great fun” creating their festive scene earlier this week.

And in Wick, Elspeth Durrand has been put three snowmen into the window display she has been delighting children with for years.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Supplied by Elspeth Durrand © Supplied by Elspeth Durrand © Supplied by Julie Forbes

She and her husband brought back a solar wobbling Mr Bean from holiday a few years ago and he immediately caught the attention of children on their way to the nearby Noss Primary School.

They stood at the window and wobbled along, much to Mrs Durrand’s delight.

“Every morning the kids stand and look for something new, so I’ve now added an Elf on the Shelf too.

“I’ve been doing it for three years when we brought Mr Bean back. He’s still the favourite, but I’ve added to to it and add new details regularly.

“They’re always in the window but I have themes too, so Christmas and hearts for Valentine’s Day and a kilted man for Burns Night and St Andrew’s Day.

“There’s always a snowman at Christmas, but I’ve added two more this year above the train. Everyone loves snowmen.”

To share your snowmen with us, e-mail christmas@ajl.co.uk.