Police have re-issued an appeal for information after a 69-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle in Oban.

Officers are asking for dashcam footage as they continue their investigation into the fatal crash, which happened around 6.30pm on January 21.

Margaret Smith was struck by a Citroen Berlingo van as she walked in Soroba Road.

The dog lover was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male driver of the car, a Citroen Berlingo van, was uninjured.

Re-appeal for information – Officers are continuing enquiries into a fatal road crash in Oban and are re-appealing for…

Police are still examining the case and are desperate for more information about the incident.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who has not spoken to police, to contact us.

“We continue to appeal for dash cam footage and would urge motorists with dash cams to check them as they could have captured images which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2724 of January 21 2021.