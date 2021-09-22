Tributes for Scottish actor Robert Fyfe, 90, star of Last of the Summer Wine who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to Scottish actor, Robert Fyfe, famed for his role as Howard in the hit BBC TV series Last Of The Summer Wine, who has passed away aged 90

Fyfe, from Kirkcaldy, joined Last of the Summer Wine in 1985 where he continued until the last episode aired in 2010.

His partial of the shy and downtrodden husband of battleaxe Pearl Sibshaw in the comedy sitcom was a big favourite with fans.

He was known to viewers for his affair with the peroxide blonde Marina and his often unsuccessful attempts at hiding their dalliance from his wife.

Fyfe’s manager, Maxine Hoffman, confirmed news of his death on Wednesday describing him as “the most delightful client anyone could wish for”.

Hoffman added that Robert was “a truly talented and versatile actor and much loved by everyone he worked with”.

Fyfe had a long and distinguished career as an actor first appearing on TV in the first episode of Dr Finlay’s Casebook in 1962.

He also appeared in Coronation Street, Z Cars, Angels, The Onedin Line and Monarch of the Glen.

He also appeared in films including The 51st State, Around the World in 80 Days and Cloud Atlas.

Juliette Kaplan, who played Pearl Sibshaw, died in October 2019 from cancer while Jean Fergusson, who played Marina, died in November that year.

Paying tribute, chairman of Elstree Studios, Morris Bright, paid tribute tweeting: “Sad to hear Robert Fyfe has passed aged 90.

“The loveliest of people, we shared some very happy times on location for Last of the Summer Wine back in the late 1990s.”

His passing comes just weeks after his wife Diana sadly passed away leaving sons Timothy, Nicholas and Dominic