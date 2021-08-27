Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Nicola Sturgeon to hold unscheduled Covid update as cases continue to rise

By Alasdair Clark
August 27, 2021, 8:53 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots at 12.15pm.
Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots at 12.15pm.

Nicola Sturgeon will hold an unplanned Covid update later today as the number of new infections continue to rise sharply across Scotland.

She will be joined by National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch to update Scots on the pandemic.

The First Minister is expected to speak from around 12.15pm and will reveal the latest figures before discussing any possible changes.

It comes after record numbers of new daily increases in coronavirus infections, including over 5,000 new positive results on Wednesday.

Professor Jason Leitch

Official figures also show hospitalisations starting to increase following a decline in recent months.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say in her Covid update?

It was reported on Thursday that the Scottish Government was considering a “circuit breaker” lockdown.

This would see restrictions introduced on a temporary basis in the hope of cutting the number of new cases.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Thursday the government wants to avoid school closures at all costs.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said any new restrictions would be “proportionate”.

He added: “Cases have risen very significantly within Scotland and we are looking closely at why that is the case.

“Undoubtedly the gathering of people together in schools will have fuelled that to some extent. You can see that in the proportion of younger people who are testing positive.”

Asked if school closures could be among any early restrictions, he said: “We want to avoid that at all possible costs.”

How to watch the First Minister’s update

Nicola Sturgeon’s briefing will be available on the Scottish Government’s social media channels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal