Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man assaulted public and police after losing jacket at British Legion

By Jenni Gee
August 6, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Brett Sinclair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Brett Sinclair appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who kicked off in a town’s Royal British Legion before assaulting the police officers who turned up to arrest him has avoided jail.

Brett Sinclair, 30, of Woodend Terrace, Grantown-on-Spey, was instead ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work at his sentencing for a string of offences including assault and assaulting a police constable.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Sinclair went to the establishment to have a drink with colleagues but ended up “very heavily under the influence of alcohol”.

Fiscal Depute David Morton told the court that Sinclair began to act in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and “uttering offensive remarks towards anyone and everyone”.

Bar customers and staff initially attempted to reason with Sinclair but he had to be restrained, and it was then he carried out the first assaults by headbutting a man and punching a woman in the face.

Staff shut Sinclair outside

Staff had to shut Sinclair outside, where he went on to repeatedly headbutt the glass door of the bar.

Police were called and arrested Sinclair who then assaulted one officer with a kick and another with a head butt before they managed to take him to Burnett Road police station in Inverness.

On arrival there a third member of staff received a kick to the groin as they helped to transfer Sinclair to the custody suite.

‘A disgraceful loss of control’

Solicitor Matthew O’Neill told the court that Sinclair had become upset after losing his jacket while out drinking with colleagues.

He said his client’s behaviour was “a disgraceful loss of control” and added that he was “ashamed and upset at how he behaved on that evening”.

Handing down the sentence of 300 hours unpaid work, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Sinclair: “You are right to express your shame at that behaviour, because that was appalling behaviour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.