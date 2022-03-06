Second Covid booster to be offered to vulnerable Scots in spring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second Covid booster jab is being offered to over 75s and those at the highest risk in Scotland throughout spring.

The announcement follows advice from the latest joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI).

People eligible for the spring booster dose will be offered the jab at least 24 weeks after their last vaccine.

Along with those aged 75 and above, residents in care homes and immunosuppressed individuals over the age of 12 will also be invited for a fourth Covid jag.

The first groups eligible for a second booster will receive their appointments from Monday March 7.

Letters are also being sent to parents and guardians inviting children aged between five and 11 to get their first jab.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has welcomed the rollout which he describes will offer a “further dose” to high-priority groups.

He said: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus.

“However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.”

The health secretary is encouraging everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for when they become available.