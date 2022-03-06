Second Covid booster to be offered to vulnerable Scots in spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Second Covid booster to be offered to vulnerable Scots in spring

By Lauren Taylor
March 6, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 12:16 pm
Lucy Airs was one of the first people over 90 to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in Scotland.
Vulnerable Scots are to be offered a fourth Covid vaccine from Monday.

A second Covid booster jab is being offered to over 75s and those at the highest risk in Scotland throughout spring.

The announcement follows advice from the latest joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI).

People eligible for the spring booster dose will be offered the jab at least 24 weeks after their last vaccine.

Along with those aged 75 and above, residents in care homes and immunosuppressed individuals over the age of 12 will also be invited for a fourth Covid jag.

The first groups eligible for a second booster will receive their appointments from Monday March 7.

Letters are also being sent to parents and guardians inviting children aged between five and 11 to get their first jab.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has welcomed the rollout which he describes will offer a “further dose” to high-priority groups.

He said: “Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus.

“However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.”

The health secretary is encouraging everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for when they become available.

