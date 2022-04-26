School exams should be a thing of the past, says head of School Leaders Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A call for school exams to be a thing of the past has been made.

James Thewliss, head of School Leaders Scotland, believes exams are no longer fit for purpose and hopes that in the future there should be a “more enlightened” way of assessing the skills and knowledge of young people.

As exams in Scotland get under way this morning, pupils were taking part in traditional assessments for the first time in two years following the pandemic.

Latin exams will be held today

Latin and politics are the first exams to be held today, with geography, Gaelic and photography on the agenda for the rest of the week.

Speaking on Tuesday’s BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland Mr Thewliss said he’d like to think it was the end of exams.

“I think we are more enlightened in the way that we could assess pupil’s achievements,” he said.

“Exams were first used in the 1880s in Scotland and it hasn’t changed much since then.

“The way in which pupils learn has changed since then, the way that lessons are delivered has changed since then. Time has come for the way in which exams are used is changed.”

Asked if it should be the end of exams, he said: “I’d like to think so.”

Mr Thewliss reminded parents and pupils that if they are unwell on an exam day, they must immediately get in touch with the school.

He said issues with the sharing of exam questions in the past two years, on social media should not be a problem, as pupils will only see exam papers when they enter the exam room.