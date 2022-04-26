School exams should be a thing of the past, says head of School Leaders Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

School exams should be a thing of the past, says head of School Leaders Scotland

By Louise Glen
April 26, 2022, 7:25 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 8:56 am
School exams are set to return today.
School exams are set to return today.

A call for school exams to be a thing of the past has been made.

James Thewliss, head of School Leaders Scotland, believes exams are no longer fit for purpose and hopes that in the future there should be a “more enlightened” way of assessing the skills and knowledge of young people.

As exams in Scotland get under way this morning, pupils were taking part in traditional assessments for the first time in two years following the pandemic.

Latin exams will be held today

Latin and politics are the first exams to be held today, with geography, Gaelic and photography on the agenda for the rest of the week.

Speaking on Tuesday’s BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland Mr Thewliss said he’d like to think it was the end of exams.

School exams begin today.

“I think we are more enlightened in the way that we could assess pupil’s achievements,” he said.

“Exams were first used in the 1880s in Scotland and it hasn’t changed much since then.

“The way in which pupils learn has changed since then, the way that lessons are delivered has changed since then. Time has come for the way in which exams are used is changed.”

Is this the end of exams?

Asked if it should be the end of exams, he said: “I’d like to think so.”

Mr Thewliss reminded parents and pupils that if they are unwell on an exam day, they must immediately get in touch with the school.

He said issues with the sharing of exam questions in the past two years, on social media should not be a problem, as pupils will only see exam papers when they enter the exam room.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal