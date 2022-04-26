Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay shortlisted for SFWA Young Player of the Year award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen teen defender Calvin Ramsay has been shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The 18-year-old is on a five player short-list for the prestigious DoubleTree by Hilton SPFL Young Player of the Year gong.

Also nominated are Josh Doig (Hibs), Ross Graham (Dundee United), Nathan Patterson (Rangers/Everton) and Stephen Welsh (Celtic).

Ramsay has enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in the Aberdeen first team.

The Dons rejected a bid of £4.8m from Italian club Cagliari for the teen during the January transfer window.

A host of clubs in the English Premier League were also tracking Ramsay.

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with a potential summer swoop for the teen, who is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2024.

Ramsay has also made the breakthrough into the Scotland U21 squad this season.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson won the SWFA Young Player of the Year award in 2020.