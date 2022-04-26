Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay shortlisted for SFWA Young Player of the Year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay shortlisted for SFWA Young Player of the Year award

By Sean Wallace
April 26, 2022, 7:30 am
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season.
Aberdeen teen defender Calvin Ramsay has been shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.

The 18-year-old is on a five player short-list for the prestigious DoubleTree by Hilton SPFL Young Player of the Year gong.

Also nominated are Josh Doig (Hibs), Ross Graham (Dundee United), Nathan Patterson (Rangers/Everton) and Stephen Welsh (Celtic).

Ramsay has enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in the Aberdeen first team.

The Dons rejected a bid of £4.8m from Italian club Cagliari for the teen during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Calvin Ramsay.

A host of clubs in the English Premier League were also tracking Ramsay.

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with a potential summer swoop for the teen, who is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2024.

Ramsay has also made the breakthrough into the Scotland U21 squad this season.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson won the SWFA Young Player of the Year award in 2020.

