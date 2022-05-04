Could May 9 be a significant day in the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could May 9 be a significant day in the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

By Louise Glen
May 4, 2022, 11:29 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 11:45 am
The pope is reported to have heard Russia intends to end its invasion of Ukraine on May 9.
While May 9 has long been known as Victory Day in Russia this year, it is now being touted as the day the war in Ukraine may come to an end.

While the date represents historic significance for Russians, celebrating the surrender of Nazis to allied forces in 1945, President Vladimir Putin has reportedly envisioned declaring a symbolic victory over Ukraine on the same day.

It is believed to be Pope Francis, of all people, started the rumour.

The pontiff is said to have told an Italian newspaper, that the Hungarian prime minister told him that Russia intends to end its invasion of Ukraine this Monday coming.

Pope Francis. Photo by Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock.

What is Pope Francis alleged to have said?

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Pope Francis spoke about the war between Russia and Ukraine and his meeting with the Hungarian prime minister in April.

Pope Francis is alleged to have told the newspaper: “When I met him, Viktor Orbán [the Hungarian prime minister] said that it was the Russian plan to end the war on May 9.

“I hope that this will be the case, which would explain ‘the speed of the escalation’ of the fighting we are witnessing today.

“I am pessimistic, but we must do everything possible to end the war.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Picture by Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP.

The Moscow Times, a title that claims to report independent news from Russia, reports the state’s foreign minister has said it is “not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9”.

Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow would not rush to wrap up its so-called “special military operation” in time for the anniversary.

Mr Lavrov is alleged to have said: “Our military will not artificially adjust their actions to any date, including Victory Day.

“The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to minimize any risks for the civilian population and Russian military personnel,” he added.

Do Russians keep Victory Day to themselves?

Bob Owen was invited to St Petersburg for the 70th anniversary of the expeditions by the Russian Government in 1985. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

It seems that Russians treat people from all over the west to join them in Russia to help them mark the annual celebration of Victory Day on May 9.

In 2015, The Press and Journal reported on Artic Convoy Veteran Bob Owen, then 80, from Aberdeenshire. He was invited to go to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations.

Mr Owen’s courage was recognised with an invitation from the Russian government to St Petersburg.

It was a proud moment for the Westhill veteran, who started his Royal Navy traineeship in Upper Kent in 1941, aged just 14, having set his sights on the service from a very young age.

Is Victory Day a big thing for Russia?

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the military parade on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia in 2020. Photo by Sergey Guneev/Shutterstock.

Russia typically marks Victory Day on May 9 in grand style, with a large military parade in central Moscow – and invitations to veterans from across the allied forces.

This is normally followed by speech by President Vladimir Putin hailing the country’s leading role in the defeat of fascism in Europe.

Putin has of course justified the war in the Ukraine with claims the ex-soviet country requires “denazification”.

