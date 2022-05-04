Could May 9 be a significant day in the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While May 9 has long been known as Victory Day in Russia this year, it is now being touted as the day the war in Ukraine may come to an end.

While the date represents historic significance for Russians, celebrating the surrender of Nazis to allied forces in 1945, President Vladimir Putin has reportedly envisioned declaring a symbolic victory over Ukraine on the same day.

It is believed to be Pope Francis, of all people, started the rumour.

The pontiff is said to have told an Italian newspaper, that the Hungarian prime minister told him that Russia intends to end its invasion of Ukraine this Monday coming.

What is Pope Francis alleged to have said?

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Pope Francis spoke about the war between Russia and Ukraine and his meeting with the Hungarian prime minister in April.

Pope Francis is alleged to have told the newspaper: “When I met him, Viktor Orbán [the Hungarian prime minister] said that it was the Russian plan to end the war on May 9.

“I hope that this will be the case, which would explain ‘the speed of the escalation’ of the fighting we are witnessing today.

“I am pessimistic, but we must do everything possible to end the war.”

The Moscow Times, a title that claims to report independent news from Russia, reports the state’s foreign minister has said it is “not seeking to end Ukraine war by May 9”.

Sergei Lavrov insisted Moscow would not rush to wrap up its so-called “special military operation” in time for the anniversary.

Mr Lavrov is alleged to have said: “Our military will not artificially adjust their actions to any date, including Victory Day.

“The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to minimize any risks for the civilian population and Russian military personnel,” he added.

Do Russians keep Victory Day to themselves?

It seems that Russians treat people from all over the west to join them in Russia to help them mark the annual celebration of Victory Day on May 9.

In 2015, The Press and Journal reported on Artic Convoy Veteran Bob Owen, then 80, from Aberdeenshire. He was invited to go to Russia for the Victory Day celebrations.

Mr Owen’s courage was recognised with an invitation from the Russian government to St Petersburg.

It was a proud moment for the Westhill veteran, who started his Royal Navy traineeship in Upper Kent in 1941, aged just 14, having set his sights on the service from a very young age.

Is Victory Day a big thing for Russia?

Russia typically marks Victory Day on May 9 in grand style, with a large military parade in central Moscow – and invitations to veterans from across the allied forces.

This is normally followed by speech by President Vladimir Putin hailing the country’s leading role in the defeat of fascism in Europe.

Putin has of course justified the war in the Ukraine with claims the ex-soviet country requires “denazification”.