Dogs at Polling Stations: Share your photos with us

It has become a very welcome election tradition – people sharing images of their pets outside the polling station.

From terriers to poodles to Labradors, dogs at polling stations is a social media hit every time we head to the polls.

And today, as we cast our votes to shape our local councils, we want to see your best pictures.

Share them by e-mailing livenews@ajl.co.uk or tag @pressjournal on Twitter. Let us know your dog’s name, your name and where you’re from.

Polls are open until 10pm today and counting will begin in the morning.

Sylvie, Grace, Lola and Molly all made it to the polls this morning to support their local Scottish Green candidates. Possibly because we're making it a legal right in Scotland for tenants to own pets. Vote Scottish Greens 1⃣#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/VZnB9J8MSM — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) May 5, 2022

If you’re walking your dog to the polling station, join us by picking up a couple of pieces of #litter as you go. It only takes a minute to make a difference. 22,000 dog owners & counting….#pawsonplastic #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/6PIUjiiNZ1 — Paws On Plastic #pawsonplastic (@pawsonplastic) May 5, 2022