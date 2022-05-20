No guarantees on how long ScotRail temporary timetable will last while no driver jobs advertised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

No guarantees on how long ScotRail temporary timetable will last while no driver jobs advertised

By Louise Glen
May 20, 2022, 9:31 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 4:56 pm
ScotlRail train services
ScotRail services are being cut due to driver shortages

Scotland’s transport minister has said she knows how infuriating it is when trains are cancelled.

But Jenny Gilruth was unable to give any guarantees on the length of time a temporary timetable would be in place after rail services were cut by one third.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme today the minister was unable to confirm why there were no posts for train drivers on ScotRail’s website. That is in spite of an eye-watering 130 vacancies for drivers – with only 55 drivers in training.

ScotRail.

ScotRail, which was nationalised on April 1, has been beset with problems over the last few weeks as drivers are refusing to work on rest days.

Ms Gilruth said 38 drivers will be fully trained by the end of the summer. She hopes by spring 2023 – 100 drivers will be trained.

From Monday almost 700 services a day will be cut from the timetable as negotiations between ScotRail and Aslef continue over pay and overtime.

How long will ScotRail temporary timetable last?

Train users have had services cut at the last minute, with a temporary timetable put in place.

Aslef has rejected a 2.2% pay offer, and is claiming “political interference” in negotiations.

Ms Gilruth said: “I want to work with the unions.

“We need to get to a resolution on pay. I strongly urge Aslef to continue to negotiate with their employer ScotRail and we can remove this temporary timetable.

“Scotrail hope to have 38 drivers by end of the summer, 55 by the end of the year and 100 drivers by June 2023. There are more drivers working than ever before.”

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

“If it had not been for the impact of the pandemic we would have been able to phase out the use of rest day working.”

Asked if the temporary timetable would be in place until 2023, Ms Gilruth said: “Absolutely not. I urge trade unions to come back to the table. We need to phase out the practice of rest day working. It is time for the unions to come back to the table.

“Disappointing that drivers are refusing to work on their rest days, but that is completely within their gift.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby told the same programme the reduced services will cause “chaos for passengers and workers and businesses” across the country.

He said the cuts are “avoidable” and the situation “needs resolved”.

He added: “The Scottish Government needs to ensure that ScotRail management are entering into meaningful talks with the unions to ensure that the level of service can be restored for people in Scotland, and also needs to address the long-term understaffing that there has been on our railways that’s driving this situation at the moment.”

IN FULL: What ScotRail’s ‘temporary’ timetable changes mean for services in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]