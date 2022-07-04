Halfway point reached in Scottish Government’s 4G mast project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £28.75 million programme to expand 4G mobile phone coverage has reached its halfway point, as its 28th mast was raised in Bogton, Turriff.

The Scottish Government said improved digital connectivity has been delivered by the Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) programme.

The project aims to help people across the country, from the Shetland Islands to the Borders, get online.

The programme has reached its milestone halfway point, after building and activating 28 phone masts, with the remaining 27 on track to be connected by 2023.

Residents and businesses in Bogton, in Turriff in Aberdeenshire, were the latest to benefit from the programme.

Mobile network operator EE is providing 4G services across at all but one of the new sites, including the new Bogton mast, but all sites are capable of supporting multiple operators in the future.

S4GI is delivered in partnership with WHP Telecoms Ltd and the Scottish Futures Trust.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes MSP said: “The Scottish Government is helping more residents and workers get online and tackling some of Scotland’s longest standing mobile phone signal black spots.

“The availability of 4G services has proven transformational for members of these communities, who have taken advantage of new connectivity to enhance how they work, communicate with friends and family, access public services, purchase products and services and consume entertainment.

Build on connectivity

She continued: “The Scottish Government wants to build on that, through our National Strategy for Economic Transformation, to capitalise on the ability of enhanced digital connectivity to encourage innovation and growth.

“We will all need to work together to create a more prosperous, fairer and more sustainable nation.”

Howard Watson, chief technology officer at BT Group, said: “In an increasingly digital world, bringing reliable connectivity to remote areas of Scotland is ever more important.

“EE is now delivering 4G from 27 of the 28 masts built to date, boosting quality of life, local economies and helping to keep residents and visitors safe, by providing the Scottish Emergency Services with reliable ways to communicate.

“EE looks forward to bringing this essential infrastructure to more locations across the country through our partnership with Scottish Government and WHP Telecoms.”

Rob Tanner, a farrier and online table tennis coach near Bogton, said: “Being able to post videos and carry out coaching sessions without any problems is fantastic.

“I can now download a TV programme in seconds instead of hours, which is amazing.”

What is S4GI?

S4GI is a programme for government, with a commitment to deliver in 2021-22.

It is backed by £17.48million Scottish Government funding and £11.27million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support activity in the Highlands and Islands.

The live mast site locations are in:

Collieston, Aberdeenshire

Blairmore, Highland

Manish, Western Isles

Ettrick, Scottish Borders

Lemreway, Western Isles

Strathconon, Highland

New Luce, Dumfries and Galloway

Tarskavaig, Highland

Applecross, Highland

Bunessan, Argyll and Bute

Traquair, Scottish Borders

Glenbarr, Argyll and Bute

Ae, Dumfries and Galloway

Glenborrodale (formerly referred to as Glencripesdale), Highland

Polbain, Highland

Killilan, Highland

Chapeltown, Moray

Reawick (formerly referred to as Selivoe), Shetland

Whitropefoot, Scottish Borders

Ranish, Western Isles

Littlemill, Highland

Loch Head, Dumfries and Galloway

Auchenhessnane, Dumfries and Galloway

Bogton Turriff, Aberdeenshire

Cairngarroch, Dumfries and Galloway

Baymore, Western Isles

Deerness, Orkney

Burray, Orkney