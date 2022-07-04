Halfway point reached in Scottish Government’s 4G mast project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Halfway point reached in Scottish Government’s 4G mast project

By Louise Glen
July 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:23 am
4G.
4G.

A £28.75 million programme to expand 4G mobile phone coverage has reached its halfway point, as its 28th mast was raised in Bogton, Turriff.

The Scottish Government said improved digital connectivity has been delivered by the Scottish 4G Infill (S4GI) programme.

The project aims to help people across the country, from the Shetland Islands to the Borders, get online.

The programme has reached its milestone halfway point, after building and activating 28 phone masts, with the remaining 27 on track to be connected by 2023.

Residents and businesses in Bogton, in Turriff in Aberdeenshire, were the latest to benefit from the programme.

Mobile network operator EE is providing 4G services across at all but one of the new sites, including the new Bogton mast, but all sites are capable of supporting multiple operators in the future.

S4GI is delivered in partnership with WHP Telecoms Ltd and the Scottish Futures Trust.

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes MSP.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes MSP said: “The Scottish Government is helping more residents and workers get online and tackling some of Scotland’s longest standing mobile phone signal black spots.

“The availability of 4G services has proven transformational for members of these communities, who have taken advantage of new connectivity to enhance how they work, communicate with friends and family, access public services, purchase products and services and consume entertainment.

Build on connectivity

She continued: “The Scottish Government wants to build on that, through our National Strategy for Economic Transformation, to capitalise on the ability of enhanced digital connectivity to encourage innovation and growth.

“We will all need to work together to create a more prosperous, fairer and more sustainable nation.”

Howard Watson, chief technology officer at BT Group, said: “In an increasingly digital world, bringing reliable connectivity to remote areas of Scotland is ever more important.

“EE is now delivering 4G from 27 of the 28 masts built to date, boosting quality of life, local economies and helping to keep residents and visitors safe, by providing the Scottish Emergency Services with reliable ways to communicate.

“EE looks forward to bringing this essential infrastructure to more locations across the country through our partnership with Scottish Government and WHP Telecoms.”

Rob Tanner, a farrier and online table tennis coach near Bogton, said: “Being able to post videos and carry out coaching sessions without any problems is fantastic.

“I can now download a TV programme in seconds instead of hours, which is amazing.”

What is S4GI?

S4GI is a programme for government, with a commitment to deliver in 2021-22.

It is backed by £17.48million Scottish Government funding and £11.27million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to support activity in the Highlands and Islands.

The live mast site locations are in:

  •  Collieston, Aberdeenshire
  • Blairmore, Highland
  • Manish, Western Isles
  • Ettrick, Scottish Borders
  • Lemreway, Western Isles
  • Strathconon, Highland
  • New Luce, Dumfries and Galloway
  • Tarskavaig, Highland
  • Applecross, Highland
  • Bunessan, Argyll and Bute
  • Traquair, Scottish Borders
  • Glenbarr, Argyll and Bute
  • Ae, Dumfries and Galloway
  • Glenborrodale (formerly referred to as Glencripesdale), Highland
  • Polbain, Highland
  • Killilan, Highland
  • Chapeltown, Moray
  • Reawick (formerly referred to as Selivoe), Shetland
  • Whitropefoot, Scottish Borders
  • Ranish, Western Isles
  • Littlemill, Highland
  • Loch Head, Dumfries and Galloway
  • Auchenhessnane, Dumfries and Galloway
  • Bogton Turriff, Aberdeenshire
  • Cairngarroch, Dumfries and Galloway
  • Baymore, Western Isles
  • Deerness, Orkney
  • Burray, Orkney

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]