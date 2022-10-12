Scottish blood transfusion service requests more donors from groups O and A

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish blood transfusion service has requested more donors from groups O and A to give blood.

It comes after the NHS in England declared its first-ever amber alert as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.

Blood can only be stored for 35 days, which means there needs to be a constant stream of donations.

They aim to retain six days of blood stock at any time to meet patient requirements.

But only three of eight blood groups currently are within that level of supply.

O negative in high demand

O negative blood is the universal blood type that can be given to everyone. It is vitally important in situations where blood type is unknown – like emergencies.

It is carried by ambulances so they can be quickly administered.

Around one in seven people have O negative blood.

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service issued a statement on its website about the situation.

They said: “If you are a regular group O or group A donor, we are likely to be contacting you at this time asking you to come forward and donate (you must leave 12 weeks in between donations).

“It is important to note we particularly need new donors – you can start giving blood aged 17 and there has never been a better time to start donating.

“This will help to support forthcoming holidays and as we prepare for the World Cup, which we anticipate many donors will be watching, and the festive period.

“Donations can drop off by up to 20% every holiday period in Scotland, and we are working to maintain blood supplies over next week’s half term holiday.”

Where are the Blood Donor Centres?

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service has five donor centres in Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Livingston.

Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre: Foresterhill Road

Foresterhill Road Inverness Blood Donor Centre: Raigmore Hospital