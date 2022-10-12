Scottish blood transfusion service requests more donors from groups O and A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish blood transfusion service requests more donors from groups O and A

By Cameron Roy
October 12, 2022, 3:43 pm
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Blood stocks have been relatively low.

The Scottish blood transfusion service has requested more donors from groups O and A to give blood.

It comes after the NHS in England declared its first-ever amber alert as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.

Blood can only be stored for 35 days, which means there needs to be a constant stream of donations.

They aim to retain six days of blood stock at any time to meet patient requirements.

But only three of eight blood groups currently are within that level of supply.

O negative in high demand

O negative blood is the universal blood type that can be given to everyone. It is vitally important in situations where blood type is unknown – like emergencies.

It is carried by ambulances so they can be quickly administered.

Around one in seven people have O negative blood.

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service issued a statement on its website about the situation.

They said: “If you are a regular group O or group A donor, we are likely to be contacting you at this time asking you to come forward and donate (you must leave 12 weeks in between donations).

“It is important to note we particularly need new donors – you can start giving blood aged 17 and there has never been a better time to start donating.

Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook.

“This will help to support forthcoming holidays and as we prepare for the World Cup, which we anticipate many donors will be watching, and the festive period.

“Donations can drop off by up to 20% every holiday period in Scotland, and we are working to maintain blood supplies over next week’s half term holiday.”

Where are the Blood Donor Centres?

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service has five donor centres in Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Livingston.

  • Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre: Foresterhill Road
  • Inverness Blood Donor Centre: Raigmore Hospital





