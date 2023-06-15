Can I avoid care costs in Scotland by signing house over?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In partnership with ILAWS Scotland
A photo of a house for sale.

One of the biggest concerns in Scotland is what will happen if you need to go into a care home. For most people, who own their home, this could mean having to sell it to cover costs.

Your home is one of your biggest financial assets, so the prospect of having it – and other savings –potentially being seized to pay for care home fees can be concerning.

And, given the latest estimation: that one in three adults need to go into a care home during their lifetime by 2030, it is a huge number of people that could potentially be affected, explains Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS Scotland.

Homeowners often ask if they can avoid care costs in Scotland. While you cannot ‘avoid’ care costs (as your care fees must be paid for in some way), selling your home to meet these costs can sometimes be avoided.

Signing your house over to avoid care costs is one option.

A photo of people in a care home.
One in three of us will go into a care home at some point in life. How will you cover care fees?

This can be a complicated process and it depends on various factors. All too often homeowners carry out their own research and select the best option for them, only to find out later down the line that they do not qualify or are not eligible.

What are my options? What about signing house over to avoid care costs?

Speaking to those in the know will help you understand what options are available to you when it comes to protecting your home and preventing it from being sold to cover care costs.

Want to know more about a Power of Attorney (POA) or a Protected Property Trust (PPT) or a Title Transfer? All will be investigated by ILAWS and they will gauge what is the best option for you, depending on your personal circumstances.

“There is no one size fits all,” explains Tony Marchi of ILAWS.

“Some people come to us and say ‘I want a Protected Property Trust’. But it might not suit them, and it might not be able to be done. That’s why you have got to talk to us. You don’t need to do your own research as we do all that for you. Come and find out what you can do in your current circumstances.

“It’s ILAWS’ job to carry out your wishes and what you’re looking to achieve.”

As with all legal documents, POAs and PPTs cannot be organised overnight. It can take a few months for the Scottish Courts and Office of the Public Guardian to process a POA. So, don’t delay if you are considering taking legal steps to safeguard your assets and prepare for your future.

Speak to the experts

A photo of a couple signing house over to avoid care costs.
Speak to experts at ILAWS about signing house over to avoid care costs.

When seeking legal advice like this, it is always advisable to speak to the experts like ILAWS Scotland, a company that specialises in Will writing and asset protection services. Tony has many years of experience in helping people protect the things most important to them.

He explains that even if your mortgage is paid off, and only one partner named on your assets goes into a care home, you could find yourself in the position of losing your property.

He warns: “Hundreds of people will go into a care home in Scotland this week. Many will be wishing they had made the proper arrangements to protect their welfare and their home a year ago.

“Don’t wait until you are in that situation. Be one of the lucky ones and say: ‘thank God I had my home protected’,” he urges.

You may have recently noticed ILAWS’ television advert on STV – in case you missed it, here it is:

What can I do to avoid care costs today?

You can seek legal advice from ILAWS in many ways. Then, once you have discussed all your options, and feel happy about your decision, ILAWS can process all the paperwork for you. The main aim of ILAWS is to make protecting your property and assets as straightforward as possible. Why should I arrange a Power of Attorney? Find out here.

Contact ILAWS today by:

Don’t forget, as well as organising Power of Attorney or protecting your property, ILAWS can also arrange a simple Will for you for just £48.

Find out more about Power of Attorneys and PPTs.

 

