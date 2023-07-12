Caley Thistle Orange is the new black for Caley Thistle as Inverness unveil new away strip Highlanders will revert to away colours of more than 20 years ago in the new campaign. By Paul Third July 12 2023, 4.26pm Share Orange is the new black for Caley Thistle as Inverness unveil new away strip Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/inverness-caledonian-thistle/5939881/orange-is-the-new-black-for-caley-thistle-as-inverness-unveil-new-away-strip/ Copy Link David Carson, Austin Samuels and Adam Brooks model Caley Thistle's new 2023-24 away kit. Image: Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC What was old is new again as Caley Thistle turned the clock back more than 20 years in unveiling their new orange away kit for 2023-24. Having launched a new traditional red and blue striped home kit last week the club has brought back the orange change strip which was last used between 2000 and 2002 for the new season. While the original version had white and black among the orange Caley Jags have added a blue band and flashes of red throughout in what will be a colourful addition to Scottish football. Supporters will be able to pre-order the new kit from midnight tonight ahead of the general sale in-store at Caledonian Stadium from Friday, July 21.