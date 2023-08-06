Man found clinging to overturned boat near Arbroath harbour

An elderly man was found clinging to the hull of an upturned boat near Arbroath today.

Aberdeen Coastguard received reports of an overturned boat near the harbour at about 12.30pm.

The team and RNLI Arbroath scrambled to the scene, where they discovered a man clinging to the hull.

He was taken back to shore by the lifeboat team and checked over by paramedics. He did not require hospital treatment.