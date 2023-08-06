Man found clinging to overturned boat near Arbroath harbour Aberdeen Coastguard and RNLI Arbroath received the call at about 12.30pm today. By Shanay Taylor August 6 2023, 4.20pm Share Man found clinging to overturned boat near Arbroath harbour Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/scotland/6019804/man-found-clinging-to-overturned-boat-near-arbroath-harbour/ Copy Link 0 comment RNLI Arbroath were called to assist after a boat overturned near the harbour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson An elderly man was found clinging to the hull of an upturned boat near Arbroath today. Aberdeen Coastguard received reports of an overturned boat near the harbour at about 12.30pm. The team and RNLI Arbroath scrambled to the scene, where they discovered a man clinging to the hull. He was taken back to shore by the lifeboat team and checked over by paramedics. He did not require hospital treatment.
