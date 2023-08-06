IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for Aboyne Highland Games 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for Aboyne Highland Games 2023

Highland dancers added a much-needed splash of colours to a very wet Aboyne Highland Games.

Highland Dancers added a splash of colour at the games on Saturday. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland Dancers added a splash of colour at the games on Saturday. Image Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Shona Gossip and Emma Grady

Highland dancers added a much-needed splash of colour to a grey and wet Aboyne Games at the weekend.

The swirl of bagpipes also helped lift spirits among the crowd, who turned out well prepared with brollies, waterproofs and ponchos to cheer on the competitors.

Despite the rain, the village green was bustling with families and friends keen to take in the spectacle.

Heavyweight competitors took part in eight events, including the hammer throw and iconic caber toss. Highland dancers, dressed in their colourful tartans, also swirled around on stage while pipers got the crowd’s toes tapping.

The massed pipe bands also proved popular, while younger members of the crowd had a ball on the various fairground rides.

There was also a poignant moment at this year’s games, when the fun was stopped for the crowd to remember “voice of the Highland Games” Robbie Shepherd, who died overnight on Tuesday aged 87.

Check out our gallery of photos from Kami Thomson

Rain failed to deter the spectators at Aboyne Highland Games today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cornhill tug ‘o war team in action at the Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland dancers took cover between routines.Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ogiame Atuwatse III the Nigerian traditional King, 21st Olu of Warri of the Kingdom of Warri.

Chieftan of the games the Marquis of Huntly with Ogiame Atuwatse III the Nigerian traditional King, 21st Olu of Warri of the Kingdom of Warri.
Piper plays for the crowd.
Visitors were cold and wet but in good spirits.
Members of the Kings Guard Tug-O-War team watch Moffat Builders team competing.
Highland dancers having a break.
Pipers, Highland dancers, heavy weights and athletes all competed at Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The crowds at Aboyne Highland Games were in good spirits.Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kyle Randalls competing in the putting the light stone. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Five pipe bands - in full Scottish regalia - line up to play at Aboyne Highland Games
The massed pipe bands, led by Drum Major Bill Barclay, delighted the crowd at Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kyle Randalls competing in the light hammer.
Start of the hill race.
Young piper giving it his all.
Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson enters the arena.
Murdo Masterson competing in the light hammer.
Massed Pipe Bands play for the crowd.
Visitors watch from the sidelines.
Ogiame Atuwatse III the Nigerian traditional King, 21st Olu of Warri of the Kingdom of Warri.
The Highland dancers and their colourful outfits were a highlight for many of the visitors to Aboyne Highland Games.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spectators of all ages got into the swing of things at Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drummers keep the bands to the same rhythm.
Participants race to be first.
Participants enjoying taking part in the hill race.
Massed Pipe Bands lead by Drum Major Bill Barclay.
Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson enters the arena.
Pipers were all in traditional uniform.
Pipers march and play for the crowd.
Pipers stand to attention.

