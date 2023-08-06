IN PICTURES: Crowds turn out for Aboyne Highland Games 2023

Highland dancers added a much-needed splash of colour to a grey and wet Aboyne Games at the weekend.

The swirl of bagpipes also helped lift spirits among the crowd, who turned out well prepared with brollies, waterproofs and ponchos to cheer on the competitors.

Despite the rain, the village green was bustling with families and friends keen to take in the spectacle.

Heavyweight competitors took part in eight events, including the hammer throw and iconic caber toss. Highland dancers, dressed in their colourful tartans, also swirled around on stage while pipers got the crowd’s toes tapping.

The massed pipe bands also proved popular, while younger members of the crowd had a ball on the various fairground rides.

There was also a poignant moment at this year’s games, when the fun was stopped for the crowd to remember “voice of the Highland Games” Robbie Shepherd, who died overnight on Tuesday aged 87.

Check out our gallery of photos from Kami Thomson

Ogiame Atuwatse III the Nigerian traditional King, 21st Olu of Warri of the Kingdom of Warri.