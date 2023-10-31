Poll results: Most readers think SUVs should NOT be banned from Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Poll results: Most readers think SUVs should NOT be banned from Aberdeen city centre

More than 500 readers took part in our poll to give their opinion on whether SUVs should be banned from the city centre or not.

By Lauren Taylor
Most of the readers who took part in our poll think SUVs should not be banned from the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Most of the readers who took part in our poll think SUVs should not be banned from the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Most readers who took part in our poll said they do not think SUVs should be banned from Aberdeen city centre.

Edinburgh Council recently backed a call to explore banning 4x4s from parts of the Capital due to their environmental impact.

The big cars, which have grown in popularity over the years, are also feared to endanger pedestrians and create potholes.

The restrictions in Edinburgh could be enforced through parking permits and environmental orders. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council said there are “no proposals at present to ban certain vehicles (beyond the LEZ)” in the Granite City, but we wanted to see what our readers thought, and asked them to take part in our poll earlier this month.

The full results of our poll asking readers if SUVs should be banned

Of the 534 voters, 413, or 77%, do not think 4x4s should be banned from areas of the Granite City.

But, 121 people, at 23% of the vote, believe the large cars should be stopped from entering parts of the city centre.

AN SUV in Aberdeen City Centre
Larger cars are often spotted along the Granite Mile. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

SUV ban ‘more about the green-eyed monster’

Some readers took to social media and left comments on our article explaining their stance.

Many highlighted that a good number of those driving 4x4s are travelling into the city from rural areas.

Many argue that larger cars are used by people commuting from rural areas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Seems more about the green-eyed monster than trying to save the environment,” one person said in the comments.

“If I lived and worked in the city then yes, I could manage without my 4×4, but I don’t.

“I live in a remote rural area and work in an environment where I have to drive off-road every day, so I buy a vehicle that does it all.”

4x4s on Rose Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Another wrote: “I can see the attraction of banning Chelsea Tractors used only within the city (which is often the situation in larger cities) but a lot of people driving into Aberdeen come from the more rural areas of the Shire.

“I drive a hybrid SUV (that meets the LEZ requirements) and is only driven into the city when the train is not a viable option (such as a bigger shop or providing volunteer transport to ARI).”

‘We live in a relatively free society’

Some disputed that larger cars endanger pedestrians.

One person argued: “The danger is the actual pedestrians themselves glued to mobiles, not looking before stepping onto the road or drunk.”

The ban in Edinburgh is also being considered due to concerns for pedestrian safety. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Most people agreed if the SUV met the LEZ requirements then drivers shouldn’t be persecuted.

On Facebook, Mark McTavish wrote: “We live in a relatively free society. So if people want to pay more for a car that’s slower, heavier, handles worse, and uses more fuel than its estate/hatch equivalent then let them.”

David O’Donnell asked: “Why should they [be banned] if they meet the Euro 6 requirements for diesel and 4 for petrol?”

Some argue SUVs are often needed to transport equipment and other items that wouldn’t fit in smaller cars. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Laura McLeod also pointed out that larger cars are used to transport wheelchairs and other walking aids.

She asked: “So what about disabled people that might need wheelchairs or walking aids with them? Tie them to the roofs of smaller cars?”

Meanwhile, Abe Goddog Dù argued there is “absolutely no need for anyone to be driving one of those things”.

You may also like to read:

More from Transport

Jackson Carlaw, chairman of the citizen participation and public petitions committee, with A9 duallign campaigner Laura Hansler.
'A significant democratic moment' as Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf called to give evidence…
3
Scotrail train
Aberdeen and Inverness rail services return to normal after heavy rain over weekend
Alford Transport Museum 1988-06-02 ©AJL 2 June 1988 "Chariot of fire...Transport museum curator Mr Mike Ward (centre left) takes delivery of Grampian Fire Brigade's faithful old Dennis turntable-ladder egine from Councillor James McPherson." "The grand old lady of many an Aberdeen fire drama went into retirement at the Grampian Transport Museum, Alford yesterday. But the 1955 Dennis turntable ladder fire engine will not sit gathering dust. It will be on display at North-east events throughout the summer, and as the biggest item in the Alford collection, it will remain a centre of attraction." Used: P&J 03/06/1983
A fine vintage: Early archive photos of Grampian Transport Museum in Alford
crime scene off a96
36-year-old man's body found in Tyock Burn in Elgin
Jacobite steam train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct.
Record number of people visit iconic 'Harry Potter' bridge in 2023
AN SUV in Aberdeen City Centre
Poll: As Edinburgh SUV ban is considered, should Aberdeen do the same?
16
MV Corran. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
MV Corran to return to service this month after more than a year out…
The major training exercise is being held near Aberdeen's north port. Images: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Images show major oil spill training off Aberdeen as expert teams 'prepare for the…
Elgin Community Council wants £20m announced by the UK Government for the town to be used to tackle illegal parking. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community council wants some of £20 million spent on tackling Elgin's illegal parking woes
A rain-washed street in Stornoway with a faint rainbow visible in the sky.
I went to the 'connectivity' Islands Forum in Stornoway - and then couldn't get…

Conversation