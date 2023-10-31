Poll results: Most readers think SUVs should NOT be banned from Aberdeen city centre

Most readers who took part in our poll said they do not think SUVs should be banned from Aberdeen city centre.

Edinburgh Council recently backed a call to explore banning 4x4s from parts of the Capital due to their environmental impact.

The big cars, which have grown in popularity over the years, are also feared to endanger pedestrians and create potholes.

Aberdeen City Council said there are “no proposals at present to ban certain vehicles (beyond the LEZ)” in the Granite City, but we wanted to see what our readers thought, and asked them to take part in our poll earlier this month.

The full results of our poll asking readers if SUVs should be banned

Of the 534 voters, 413, or 77%, do not think 4x4s should be banned from areas of the Granite City.

But, 121 people, at 23% of the vote, believe the large cars should be stopped from entering parts of the city centre.

SUV ban ‘more about the green-eyed monster’

Some readers took to social media and left comments on our article explaining their stance.

Many highlighted that a good number of those driving 4x4s are travelling into the city from rural areas.

“Seems more about the green-eyed monster than trying to save the environment,” one person said in the comments.

“If I lived and worked in the city then yes, I could manage without my 4×4, but I don’t.

“I live in a remote rural area and work in an environment where I have to drive off-road every day, so I buy a vehicle that does it all.”

Another wrote: “I can see the attraction of banning Chelsea Tractors used only within the city (which is often the situation in larger cities) but a lot of people driving into Aberdeen come from the more rural areas of the Shire.

“I drive a hybrid SUV (that meets the LEZ requirements) and is only driven into the city when the train is not a viable option (such as a bigger shop or providing volunteer transport to ARI).”

‘We live in a relatively free society’

Some disputed that larger cars endanger pedestrians.

One person argued: “The danger is the actual pedestrians themselves glued to mobiles, not looking before stepping onto the road or drunk.”

Most people agreed if the SUV met the LEZ requirements then drivers shouldn’t be persecuted.

On Facebook, Mark McTavish wrote: “We live in a relatively free society. So if people want to pay more for a car that’s slower, heavier, handles worse, and uses more fuel than its estate/hatch equivalent then let them.”

David O’Donnell asked: “Why should they [be banned] if they meet the Euro 6 requirements for diesel and 4 for petrol?”

Laura McLeod also pointed out that larger cars are used to transport wheelchairs and other walking aids.

She asked: “So what about disabled people that might need wheelchairs or walking aids with them? Tie them to the roofs of smaller cars?”

Meanwhile, Abe Goddog Dù argued there is “absolutely no need for anyone to be driving one of those things”.

