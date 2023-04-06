Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone here

Enforcement of the Low Emission Zone in Aberdeen will commence next year. Ahead of this, an official vehicle registration number checker has been launched to let motorists know if they will be banned from it or not.

By Kieran Beattie
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone is one of four being established across Scotland as part of efforts to improve air quality and cut down on car usage.

Although it technically launched on May 31 last year, no fines are being issued until enforcement starts in June 2024, when the zone comes into full effect.

It covers all of Union Street, and extends all the way from Albyn Grove in the west of the city, to Commerce Street in the east.

Similar Low Emission Zones (LEZs) are being implemented in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Ahead of their roll-out, the Scottish Government has created an online tool people can use to find out if their vehicles will indeed be banned or not — and those who break the new rules can face a fine.

How can I find out if my car will be allowed in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone?

This map shows the final area covered by the upcoming Aberdeen Low Emission Zone.

Scotland’s LEZs, including Aberdeen’s have strict emissions criteria to determine what vehicles are permitted.

There are certain exceptions in place, but many older vehicles won’t be allowed.

These include, generally, diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which generally do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

You can visit this webpage and enter your vehicle registration to find out if you can expect to be fined or not for driving on Union Street once LEZ enforcement starts next year.

How much are the fines? How will enforcement work, and how could the LEZ reduce pollution in Aberdeen? And is there financial support available for those affected?

You can find out the answers to all of these questions and more in our explainer article here: “Aberdeen low emission zone: what you need to know”. 

And find out if your street is in the Aberdeen low emission zone here:

Is your street in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone? Find out here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Transport

A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Orkney Ferries
Responsibility for Orkney ferries task force still unclear one week on from new cabinet…
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles
Camusdarach car park
How Lochaber's Local Hero beach ended up at the centre of a parking row
Lucy Templeman, of Zero Carbon Daviot, with two of the group's rentable ebikes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Daviot ebike hire scheme aims to get people out of their cars
Buses operate on select routes by Highland Council rather than other bus companies. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland Council's declares in-house bus scheme a 'success' with plans for further expansion
The A920 Oldemldrum to Colpy road is closed. Image: DC Thomson
A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road reopened after two-vehicle crash
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
6
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Orkney climate change
'Apocalyptic picture' for Orkney's roads as council only allocating a third of what's needed

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
3
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
'Location, location, location': Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy's fashion shop on Union Street
Ian Poulter led the challenge to DP World Tour sanctions which have been upheld by an independent panel.
COMMENT: The battle between the DP World Tour and LIV players turned into a…
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness cleared after being restricted in both directions due to broken…
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Did you know Schoolhill has a connection to Sudan? (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented