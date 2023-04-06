Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone here

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Low Emission Zone is one of four being established across Scotland as part of efforts to improve air quality and cut down on car usage.

Although it technically launched on May 31 last year, no fines are being issued until enforcement starts in June 2024, when the zone comes into full effect.

It covers all of Union Street, and extends all the way from Albyn Grove in the west of the city, to Commerce Street in the east.

Similar Low Emission Zones (LEZs) are being implemented in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Ahead of their roll-out, the Scottish Government has created an online tool people can use to find out if their vehicles will indeed be banned or not — and those who break the new rules can face a fine.

How can I find out if my car will be allowed in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone?

Scotland’s LEZs, including Aberdeen’s have strict emissions criteria to determine what vehicles are permitted.

There are certain exceptions in place, but many older vehicles won’t be allowed.

These include, generally, diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which generally do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

You can visit this webpage and enter your vehicle registration to find out if you can expect to be fined or not for driving on Union Street once LEZ enforcement starts next year.

How much are the fines? How will enforcement work, and how could the LEZ reduce pollution in Aberdeen? And is there financial support available for those affected?

You can find out the answers to all of these questions and more in our explainer article here: “Aberdeen low emission zone: what you need to know”.

And find out if your street is in the Aberdeen low emission zone here: