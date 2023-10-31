Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s form is becoming concerning as rebuilt squad has had enough time to gel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s form is becoming concerning as rebuilt squad has had enough time to gel

'We can't keep on saying everything's okay', writes club legend Miller, with a challenging run of fixtures looming for Barry Robson's Dons.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson and Duk look dejected at full-time at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson and Duk look dejected at full-time at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

An Aberdeen squad rebuilt expensively in the summer have had more than enough time to gel – but it hasn’t happened yet. And the Dons’ form is beginning to become a little concerning and needs addressed.

There was a lot of money invested and a lot of players signed in the summer, but there is only so long fans will be patient in the hope the team will become a reliable unit.

By now, we should be seeing signs the team is gelling.

We can’t keep on saying everything is okay.

There are a number of games where it has not been okay and fans will be looking back to those and will know performances have been poor.

We are well into the season now and the team should be beginning to have a personality, shape and direction.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson looks dejected during the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

I don’t think it has that personality, shape or direction yet.

So there is still quite a bit of work for manager Barry Robson to get on with to try to bring that identity to the team.

How are Aberdeen going to play?

What type of team does Barry Robson want?

So far, I don’t think we have really seen an answer to those questions.

Parts of some games have been really encouraging, but other performances have not.

After losing 2-0 at Kilmarnock on Sunday, the Dons are sitting a lowly 10th in the Premiership table, which is not a good look.

The gap between the Euro slots is not that wide and Aberdeen have a game in hand, so it can be turned round.

However, there needs to be signs it will improve to keep the fans on board.

Fans will slowly be turned off with some of the performances they have witnessed.

Which is why beating Hibs in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday is absolutely vital.

The semi-final is a vital game for the manager, the team and the club.

If Aberdeen get into a final, it lifts everything.

Having a cup final spot will allow everyone a bit more time to try to get the better performances going.

Kilmarnock’s Kyle Vassell scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

I still believe there is a group of players at Aberdeen to make a good team.

However, it is no good having individual players who we think have talent – it is a team game and they have to gel as a team.

So far I haven’t seen the evidence on a consistent basis that these players put together are a good team – yet.

The best way to do that is to get wins, but they are not going to be easy to come by as the Dons have a tough fixture schedule looming.

They face Motherwell away on Wednesday before the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

Then they face PAOK away in the Europa Conference League group, before Celtic away and Rangers at Pittodrie.

It is a schedule that will test the mental strength of the squad.

These games will also shape the season and the mentality of the supporters.

Booking a place in the cup final would ease the pressure.

The performance against Kilmarnock was hugely disappointing as the Reds were comprehensively beaten by the better side.

That will be concerning for Robson and it adds to the poor performances this season, such as Livingston, St Mirren and Hearts away.

After losing 3-2 to PAOK on Thursday, there was just one change to the starting line-up to face Kilmarnock.

The PAOK players celebrate in front of their fans after scoring the winner against Aberdeen on Thursday. Image: Shutterstock.

The manager sees the players and understands their mentality.

But if you have a big squad, you expect there would be more changes than there were.

However, if Robson is comfortable with the players he has and thinks they are up for the challenge, I have no problem with him sticking to that.

The issue is that it needed freshened up at Rugby Park as it was such a lacklustre performance.

A squad is there to be used and it is up to the manager how he is going to do that.

There are players signed in the summer who have not had much of an opportunity such as Pape Gueye, Rhys Williams and Or Dadia.

You would think these three might have been in contention to feature because of some recent performances and results.

Defenders need to stay switched on

There have been too many costly errors by Aberdeen defenders recently, so full concentration is required.

Centre-backs Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen and Slobodan Rubezic all made mistakes in the defeats to Kilmarnock and PAOK.

Gartenmann, Jensen and Rubezic look as if they are good players individually.

But they have also have to become a unit.

There is a group of three which can become a group of five and they must start delivering clean-sheets.

Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0 against former club Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

There have not been that many shut-outs by Aberdeen this season.

Work has to be done to ensure the Dons keep it tight at the back.

Unfortunately when defenders make mistakes, they are liable to be crucial, especially when it is in and around the penalty box. Whether it is slips, tackles or dwelling on the ball too long.

The whole crux of being a solid defence is not giving goals away.

You have to make sure the opposition must work extremely hard if they are going to find a way past.

Individually, there are signs these players are of a high enough quality.

If you are a high-quality defender, thought, you don’t make errors.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani in action for Lecce, as he closes down Antonio Sanabria of Torino. Image: Shutterstock
Inter Milan reportedly monitoring former Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Fans' flak over Aberdeen's Premiership performances and points return will be no…
Aberdeen's Richard Jensen looks dejected after losing 2-0 at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Defender Richard Jensen says Aberdeen's league slump can't be excused by Euro group stage…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew look dejected during the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
'We've not dealt with that yet': Barry Robson says Aberdeen have still to work…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected as he bites the net in frustration during the defeat at Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen fan view: Five Dons summer signings haven't been started once by Barry Robson...…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan looks dejected at full-time after losing 2-0 at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
'It was my fault' - Aberdeen boss Barry Robson accepts full responsibility for 2-0…
Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins scores to make it 2-0 against former club Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Dismal Aberdeen suffer Rugby Park horror show with 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock
2
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates scoring his side's second goal against PAOK during the UEFA Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on the hurt as a special Euro Pittodrie night went…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson complains to referee Sebastian Gishamer during the Europa Conference League loss to PAOK. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Pen injustice v PAOK - but Aberdeen's Europa Conference League campaign killed…
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann reacts following defeat during the Uefa Europa Conference League Group G match at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: PA.
Defiant boss Barry Robson vows 'angry' Aberdeen will come out fighting after Euro agony

Conversation