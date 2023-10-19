Poll: As Edinburgh SUV ban is considered, should Aberdeen do the same?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poll: As Edinburgh SUV ban is considered, should Aberdeen do the same?

Let us know if you think Aberdeen should ban SUVs from parts of the city centre as Edinburgh councillors consider the move.

By Lauren Taylor
AN SUV in Aberdeen City Centre
Would you back any move to ban SUVs from parts of Aberdeen city centre? Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.

SUVs could be banned from Scotland’s capital under new plans — should the same thing be considered for Aberdeen?

Edinburgh Council has backed a call to explore banning the 4x4s from parts of the city due to their environmental impact.

The big cars, which have grown in popularity over the years, are also feared to endanger pedestrians and create potholes.

An SUV on Union Street
An SUV on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

These restrictions in the Capital could be enforced through parking permits and environmental orders — and will be explored in a road safety report in March.

With the Granite City’s LEZ due to come into force next summer, we asked Aberdeen City Council if there were any plans to follow Edinburgh’s lead and look into banning the large cars.

An SUV parked on Rose Street in Aberdeen City Centre
Rose Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The council said there are “no proposals at present to ban certain vehicles (beyond the LEZ)”, but we want to know what our readers think.

Take part in our poll here and let us know your thoughts:

Don’t ban SUVs, improve cycling and bus travel instead, says Aberdeen climate activist

Alison Stuart, director of Aberdeen Climate Action, believes instead of banning specific vehicles, more should be done to make travelling more accessible, easier, and safer, without needing a car.

Aberdeen Climate Action director Alison Stuart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Climate Action director Alison Stuart thinks more should be done to “take away the need for SUVs”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “From our perspective, it would be beneficial for people not to be using SUVs for pedestrian safety, and road surface quality, and the emissions that come from the wearing and tearing of roads.

“I think what would be more beneficial, is if you start making it easier for people to use active travel and public transport, to encourage them in a way.

“Have a segregated bike path, and green byways for walking, scooting and biking to show people how they can get into the city centre, without using cars, and making it more attractive for them to do so.”

An SUV on Union Street
Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

According to Alison, public transport could be more accessible for all in Aberdeen, with more buses that have space for wheelchairs and buggies.

Alison also argued if more buses allowed bikes and scooters onboard, people would use the services more, reducing the need for big cars to cart them around.

She explained: “I think if you take away the need for SUVs that’s better than actually banning them outright, which could cause a real backlash against the low emission zone and what they’re trying to do.”

‘Call to ban gas-guzzling SUVs a great idea’

Leo Murray, co-director of the UK climate charity Possible, says he’d support a ban on SUVs in parts of Aberdeen City Centre.

Chattan Place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He also said he would back the proposals in Edinburgh to “ban these gas-guzzling SUVs from parts of the city”.

Leo added: “In Aberdeen, which is also a congested city filled with large, powerful cars, banning SUVs may also prove to be the best idea to cut emissions and to make the city safer for other road users.”

Bon-Accord Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, he also suggested the councils look into policies that would charge 4×4 drivers more for their emissions and parking as a way to cover the costs of fixing potholes caused by them.

Find out more about the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone here:

Could Aberdeen’s LEZ be postponed due to legal action against Glasgow LEZ?

