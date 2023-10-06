Could Aberdeen’s LEZ be postponed due to legal action against Glasgow LEZ?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Aberdeen’s LEZ be postponed due to legal action against Glasgow LEZ?

Figures have also shown 12% of Aberdeen City Council's vehicles are not yet compliant with the LEZ. 

By Lauren Taylor
An artist's impression of what the boundaries of the Aberdeen LEZ could look like. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
An artist's impression of what the boundaries of the Aberdeen LEZ could look like. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Court action against Glasgow’s LEZ has left many wondering if the scheme will still be given the green light to go ahead in Aberdeen next year.

Enforcement of the Granite City’s LEZ is supposed to officially commence on June 1, 2024.

Drivers with vehicles that don’t meet the strict emission requirements entering the zone will be slapped with a £60 fine, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Enforcement in Glasgow’s LEZ started in June this year — making it the first Scottish city to introduce an LEZ.

A sign erected in Glasgow for the city’s LEZ, in March 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

However, the Scottish Government is to face court action over claims the penalties are unfair.

As reported by The Herald, Glasgow City Council has been accused of “profiteering” after £600,000 of fines were generated in the first two months of the LEZ operating.

So what does court action against Glasgow’s LEZ mean for Aberdeen?

Aberdeen City Council has said there are “currently no plans” to postpone the implementation of the LEZ while the judicial review is under way.

However, a spokesman said a “further assessment” will be made following the outcome of the legal challenge.

So, depending on the review outcome, the LEZ could still be enforced on June 1, 2024.

But, before enforcement goes live, the council will need to install signage showing where the zone’s boundaries are, as well as specialist cameras, all to the tune of £600,000.

An example of an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera. These will soon be installed all over Aberdeen city centre for the LEZ. Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland’s LEZs, including Aberdeen’s, have strict emissions criteria to determine what vehicles are permitted.

There are certain exceptions in place, but many older vehicles won’t be allowed.

These include diesel cars and vans registered before 2015 which generally do not meet Euro 6 standards, and petrol vehicles registered before 2006.

How many of the council’s vehicles are compliant with the LEZ?

Recent figures have shown that 88% of Aberdeen City Council’s vehicles are compliant with the LEZ.

This means 70 of the 589-strong fleet will not meet the requirements and will be unable to pass through the boundary.

Aberdeen City’s Low Emission Zone boundaries.

However, the local authority has stressed some of these are based solely at locations outwith the LEZ and are not required to be compliant.

According to the data, the oldest vehicle in the fleet is a diesel tractor at 21 years in service. Street cleaners and gritters have also been listed as being in service for more than 10 years.

Other diesel vehicles in service for longer than eight years include vans, cars, minibuses, and pickup trucks.

The full list of council vehicles can be found here.

What are the concerns about council vehicles not being ready for the LEZ?

MSP Liam Kerr has expressed concerns about the vehicles not being ready for the LEZ enforcement and how it could impact the council’s running.

He is worried that the older diesel vehicles being non-compliant could impact services.

All of Virginia Street falls inside the LEZ. This artist’s impression shows what LEZ signage on the road could look like. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

Mr Kerr said: “It’s vital that the majority of ACC vehicles will be able to run ‘business as usual’ when the LEZ comes in.

“This is going to be yet another major change for residents, commuters, and visitors to the city.

“So the council needs to make sure it doesn’t follow the example set by Glasgow — what a debacle that has been.”

The MSP has expressed worries about bin lorries serving the city centre not being compliant with the LEZ. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Kerr said if LEZ bans affect council vehicles like bin lorries needing to pick up waste in the city centre, he would “rather the council get a limited number of exceptions than face difficulty with providing a public service”.

Will non-compliant council vehicles be replaced?

While some non-compliant council vehicles are not required to enter the LEZ, others will be replaced as part of the local authority’s net zero commitment.

An artist’s impression of looking into the Aberdeen LEZ from Albyn Place, just at the junction with Victoria Street. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

The spokesman for the council said: “There are some vehicles based solely at locations outwith the LEZ that are not required to be LEZ compliant. These vehicles will be replaced in due course as part of the council’s commitment to replace older assets with net zero or low-emission options.

“The money we have for implementing the LEZ is direct Transport Scotland grant funding, so we would not be permitted to use that for our own fleet upgrades.

“Our non-compliant vehicles are being replaced through our vehicle replacement programme.”

