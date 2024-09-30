Travel disruption on Aberdeen and Inverness train line as vehicle strikes bridge at Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel disruption on Aberdeen and Inverness train line as vehicle strikes bridge at Inverurie

ScotRail says the busy track between the two cities is closed until engineers can assess damage.

By Ross Hempseed
A car crash on a bridge in Inverurie has forced ScotRail to close the Aberdeen to Inverness train line until further notice.

According to the train operator, a vehicle has struck a bridge in Inverurie, resulting in the line being closed.

The Aberdeen to Inverness line is a busy route which shuttles people back and forth from both cities and smaller towns along the way including Elgin, Keith and Kintore.

The incident has caused major travel disruption as instead of terminating at Aberdeen, trains coming from Inverness and Elgin are having to terminate at Insch.

This means trains are not calling at Inverurie, Kintore, Dyce and Aberdeen.

The 3.35pm service Inverness to Aberdeen was cancelled due to the crash, while the 3.50pm service from Aberdeen to Inverness left from Insch instead of Aberdeen.

A statement by ScotRail on social media read: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Inverurie, Network Rail have had to close the Aberdeen – Inverness Line in both directions in that area until engineers can carry out an assessment.

ScotRail confirmed the impact on services is as follows:

  • Inverness – Aberdeen services to terminate/start at Insch.
  • Aberdeen – Inverness services to terminate/start at Inverurie.
  • Replacement buses to operate between Insch and Inverurie.

If you need to find out about your journey, visit the ScotRail website.

