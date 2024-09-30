Travel disruption on Aberdeen and Inverness train line as vehicle strikes bridge at Inverurie

A car crash on a bridge in Inverurie has forced ScotRail to close the Aberdeen to Inverness train line until further notice.

According to the train operator, a vehicle has struck a bridge in Inverurie, resulting in the line being closed.

The Aberdeen to Inverness line is a busy route which shuttles people back and forth from both cities and smaller towns along the way including Elgin, Keith and Kintore.

The incident has caused major travel disruption as instead of terminating at Aberdeen, trains coming from Inverness and Elgin are having to terminate at Insch.

This means trains are not calling at Inverurie, Kintore, Dyce and Aberdeen.

The 3.35pm service Inverness to Aberdeen was cancelled due to the crash, while the 3.50pm service from Aberdeen to Inverness left from Insch instead of Aberdeen.

A statement by ScotRail on social media read: “Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at Inverurie, Network Rail have had to close the Aberdeen – Inverness Line in both directions in that area until engineers can carry out an assessment.

ScotRail confirmed the impact on services is as follows:

Inverness – Aberdeen services to terminate/start at Insch.

Aberdeen – Inverness services to terminate/start at Inverurie.

Replacement buses to operate between Insch and Inverurie.

If you need to find out about your journey, visit the ScotRail website.