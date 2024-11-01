Rider reported as e-scooter with exercise bike attached seized by Inverness police

Police seized a Frankenstein-like ‘vehicle’ in Inverness this week.

The contraption in question turned out to be an e-scooter with an exercise bike attached to it.

The hybrid was being ridden through the streets of Inverness on Wednesday, October 30.

Police posted to social media a picture of the strange mode of transport next to a fence, confirming it was being ridden without the relevant documents.

The post then jokingly remarked: “Yes, that is an exercise bike welded to it”, in reference to the accompanying picture.

It’s illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes, or in pedestrian-only areas, according to official rules.

This is due to not being able to insure such a vehicle.

Officers confirmed the rider had been reported and the e-scooter/exercise bike hybrid machine seized.