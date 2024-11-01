Transport Rider reported as e-scooter with exercise bike attached seized by Inverness police The contraption was being used on the streets of the Highland Capital. By Ross Hempseed November 1 2024, 12:21 pm November 1 2024, 12:21 pm Share Rider reported as e-scooter with exercise bike attached seized by Inverness police Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/transport/6618603/rider-reported-as-e-scooter-with-exercise-bike-attached-seized-by-inverness-police/ Copy Link 0 comment E-scooter seized by police in Inverness. Image: Police Scotland. Police seized a Frankenstein-like ‘vehicle’ in Inverness this week. The contraption in question turned out to be an e-scooter with an exercise bike attached to it. The hybrid was being ridden through the streets of Inverness on Wednesday, October 30. Police posted to social media a picture of the strange mode of transport next to a fence, confirming it was being ridden without the relevant documents. The image shows a e-scooter with an exercise bike welded to it. Image: Police Scotland. The post then jokingly remarked: “Yes, that is an exercise bike welded to it”, in reference to the accompanying picture. It’s illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes, or in pedestrian-only areas, according to official rules. This is due to not being able to insure such a vehicle. Officers confirmed the rider had been reported and the e-scooter/exercise bike hybrid machine seized.
