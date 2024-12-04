Ferry routes cancelled as Highlands and West Coast hit by 75mph gusts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Ferry routes cancelled as Highlands and West Coast hit by 75mph gusts

Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind.

By Ross Hempseed
CalMac ferries affected by strong winds. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Strong winds are set to batter the West Coast, Highlands and Northern Isles overnight and into tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

The weather service has issued a yellow warning for wind which will affect the Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland much of the West Coast of the Highlands.

It is set to last from 4pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday, with gusts of up to 75mph in some places along the coast.

Most places will see gusts of up to 60mph, bringing with it strong sea swells which could cause spray and large waves.

Gusts of up to 75mph could be on the way. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson.

The Met Office is warning there could be “some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely”.

There also could be “delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges”.

Currently the Skye Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.

The weather has already affected several ferry routes on the West Coast operated by CalMac including from Oban, Ullapool and Uig heading out to the islands.

Twenty-eight of the 30 CalMac services have been affected by the weather with moany cancelled for the remainder of the day.

It is yet unknown if there will be cancellations on Thursday, but if you might be affected, visit CalMac for more information.

 

Conversation