Ferry routes cancelled as Highlands and West Coast hit by 75mph gusts

Strong winds are set to batter the West Coast, Highlands and Northern Isles overnight and into tomorrow, according to the Met Office.

The weather service has issued a yellow warning for wind which will affect the Western Isles, Orkney, Shetland much of the West Coast of the Highlands.

It is set to last from 4pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday, with gusts of up to 75mph in some places along the coast.

Most places will see gusts of up to 60mph, bringing with it strong sea swells which could cause spray and large waves.

The Met Office is warning there could be “some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely”.

There also could be “delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges”.

Currently the Skye Bridge is closed to high-sided vehicles.

The weather has already affected several ferry routes on the West Coast operated by CalMac including from Oban, Ullapool and Uig heading out to the islands.

Twenty-eight of the 30 CalMac services have been affected by the weather with moany cancelled for the remainder of the day.

It is yet unknown if there will be cancellations on Thursday, but if you might be affected, visit CalMac for more information.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.