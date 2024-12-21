Travel chaos as ferry services cancelled just days before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travel chaos as ferry services cancelled just days before Christmas

NorthLink and CalMac have been forced to cancel or amend sailings this weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
NorthLink Ferry battles stong waves coming into Aberdeen.
NorthLink ferries have been cancelled due to weather conditions. Image: DC Thomson.

Due to windy weather, NorthLink and CalMac have been forced to cancel, delay and amend services this weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across most of Scotland.

Forecasters expected gusts of up to 70mph in coastal areas across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The weather warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday, December 22, just days shy of Christmas Day.

It is understood this weekend was, for many people, the chance to make the journey back home for Christmas.

However, weather conditions have put a dampener on their plans.

It has been confirmed via their website that NorthLink Ferries, which operates between Aberdeen and Orkney/Shetland, have been forced to cancel sailings on Saturday.

Rough seas due to windy conditions have caused ferry cancellations. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The 7pm sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen has been cancelled, while the 5pm ferry leaving Aberdeen is now scheduled to only stop at Kirkwall and not continue on to Lerwick.

The MV Hjatland is scheduled to return to Aberdeen from Lerwick at 1am on Sunday, December 22, but NorthLink warns this could be subject to delays.

This has left travellers stranded with few options to get where they need to be.

All Saturday afternoon sailings via NorthLink between Scrabster and Stromness have been cancelled with all Sunday sailings cancelled as well.

NorthLink freight services on Saturday have also been cancelled.

CalMac ferries affected by strong winds. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.

To find out if you are affected by ferry cancellations visit the NorthLink website.

On the West Coast, every one of the 30 routes CalMac operates has been affected by weather conditions.

Important ferry services between the mainland and Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides have been cancelled for the rest of the day (Saturday).

These include Ullapool and Skye, as well as services to smaller island communities such as Mull, Raasay and Colonsay.

To find out if you are affected by ferry cancellations visit the CalMac website.

