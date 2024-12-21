Travel chaos as ferry services cancelled just days before Christmas

Due to windy weather, NorthLink and CalMac have been forced to cancel, delay and amend services this weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across most of Scotland.

Forecasters expected gusts of up to 70mph in coastal areas across the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The weather warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday, December 22, just days shy of Christmas Day.

It is understood this weekend was, for many people, the chance to make the journey back home for Christmas.

However, weather conditions have put a dampener on their plans.

It has been confirmed via their website that NorthLink Ferries, which operates between Aberdeen and Orkney/Shetland, have been forced to cancel sailings on Saturday.

The 7pm sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen has been cancelled, while the 5pm ferry leaving Aberdeen is now scheduled to only stop at Kirkwall and not continue on to Lerwick.

The MV Hjatland is scheduled to return to Aberdeen from Lerwick at 1am on Sunday, December 22, but NorthLink warns this could be subject to delays.

This has left travellers stranded with few options to get where they need to be.

All Saturday afternoon sailings via NorthLink between Scrabster and Stromness have been cancelled with all Sunday sailings cancelled as well.

NorthLink freight services on Saturday have also been cancelled.

To find out if you are affected by ferry cancellations visit the NorthLink website.

On the West Coast, every one of the 30 routes CalMac operates has been affected by weather conditions.

Important ferry services between the mainland and Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides have been cancelled for the rest of the day (Saturday).

These include Ullapool and Skye, as well as services to smaller island communities such as Mull, Raasay and Colonsay.

To find out if you are affected by ferry cancellations visit the CalMac website.