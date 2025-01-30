‘Trespasser’ causes disruption for trains travelling to and from Aberdeen

ScotRail has warned that train services to and from Aberdeen are disrupted due to a trespasser on the railway.

The train operator announced via social media that they were dealing with an incident on the railway line as it enters Aberdeen near Torry.

It is understood that one man has trespassed on to the line, which has stopped all trains travelling in and out of Aberdeen.

ScotRail says: “Trains running through the station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

The 1.10pm LNER service to Aberdeen was halted south of its destination due to the incident but has now arrived in Aberdeen.

12:45 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street – cancelled

14:55 Montrose to Aberdeen – cancelled

Police were spotted on the scene.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “Some services between the central belt and Aberdeen were subject to delays and alterations while the emergency services attended a trespass incident in the Aberdeen area.

“We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result. Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.

“We take this opportunity to remind everyone not to trespass anywhere near the railway as it puts yourself, and others, in serious danger.”