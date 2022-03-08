Spotify users left locked out of music streaming service for an hour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Music fans were left in silence after Spotify crashed for one hour earlier this evening.

Spotify logged users out of their accounts at around 6.30pm, with many unable to log back in.

Others saw a message saying only that “something went wrong”, telling them to try again. But users say the app refused to work no matter how many times they refreshed it.

Spotify’s Status Twitter confirmed there was a problem earlier.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

The streaming service supports 406 million users over 184 markets worldwide and has over 180 million subscribers.

While Spotify recently reported some earlier issues at the end of February, it appears the platform completely crashed this evening.

Many users took to Twitter to comment on the issues.

@Spotify y’all LOGGED me out of my account, I’ve tried everything to fix it and everytime I get close or it’s about to go through it says “something went wrong, please try again” so let me log in please I’m 100% freaking out. — Jaylee (@imustbejaylee) March 8, 2022

this isn’t very premium of you spotify pic.twitter.com/PzUNuqHWgg — 𝒶𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓅𝑜𝓃𝓈𝒾𝒷𝓁𝑒 (@bootholee) March 8, 2022

Me trying to get into my Spotify account pic.twitter.com/CXBBSlA2nq — Wilma (@RedCasia) March 8, 2022

Spotify has since announced that everything appears to be up and running again. If anyone still has issues, they are being advised to contact Spotify support.