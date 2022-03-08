Spotify users left locked out of music streaming service for an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Spotify users left locked out of music streaming service for an hour

By Lottie Hood
March 8, 2022, 7:30 pm Updated: March 8, 2022, 8:44 pm
The popular audio streaming service Spotify has logged users out of their accounts tonight and unable to get back in.
The popular audio streaming service Spotify has logged users out of their accounts tonight and unable to get back in.

Music fans were left in silence after Spotify crashed for one hour earlier this evening.

Spotify logged users out of their accounts at around 6.30pm, with many unable to log back in.

Others saw a message saying only that “something went wrong”, telling them to try again. But users say the app refused to work no matter how many times they refreshed it.

Spotify’s Status Twitter confirmed there was a problem earlier.

The streaming service supports 406 million users over 184 markets worldwide and has over 180 million subscribers.

While Spotify recently reported some earlier issues at the end of February, it appears the platform completely crashed this evening.

Many users took to Twitter to comment on the issues.

Spotify has since announced that everything appears to be up and running again. If anyone still has issues, they are being advised to contact Spotify support.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal