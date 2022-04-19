1.5million Netflix, Amazon and Apple+ subscriptions cancelled as cost of living rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

1.5million Netflix, Amazon and Apple+ subscriptions cancelled as cost of living rises

By Louise Glen
April 19, 2022, 9:17 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 1:27 pm
Joe Exotic from Netflix hit Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was a lockdown hit. Photo by Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock.
More than 1.5 million subscription services have been stopped in the first quarter of the year, according to data analysts Kantar.

Popular TV, film and music streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Apple+, have been cancelled as households take further stock of their spending due to the rising costs of living.

While 58% of households still retain at least one paid-for streaming service, that number also fell by 215,000 in the first quarter of this year.

Bridgerton has been a highlight of Netflix. Simone Ashley (left) as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey (right) as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton.

‘Sobering’ moment for streaming services

Dominic Sunnebo, the global insight director at Kantar Worldpanel, the publisher of the Entertainment on Demand report said: “With many streaming services having witnessed significant revenue growth during the height of Covid, this moment will be sobering.

“The evidence from these findings suggests that British households are now proactively looking for ways to save, and the subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) market is already seeing the effects of this.”

The churn rate

Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Disney Plus show WandaVision.

The Kantar Worldpanel report found that 16.9 million UK households had at least one subscription service at the end of the first quarter.

While there were 1.29 million new subscriptions to SVoD services in the UK in the first three months, this was outweighed by 1.51 million cancellations.

Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video, the world’s two most popular streaming platforms, had the lowest rate of customers leaving in the first quarter.

“Netflix and Amazon can be seen to be hygiene subscriptions for Brits; the last to go when households are forced to prioritise spend,” the Kantar report said.

“Disney, Now TV, Discovery+ and BritBox all saw significant jumps in churn rates quarter-on-quarter.”

Prime Video’s thriller series, Reacher, and Netflix dramas Ozark and Inventing Anna proved to be the most popular shows on services in the UK in the first three months of 2022.

The Tinder Swindler appeared on Netflix. (L to R) Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjöholm photographed on December 3, 2021 at Black Book, Soho, London. Photo by Joshua Wilks/Netflix

‘Rising bills are starting to bite’

Josh Rom, entertainment journalist, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday, said: “Rising household bills are starting to bite. If households want to want to watch premium content they have to pay significant costs to various different subscriptions which is a large cost when it is combined.

“Netflix are raising its bills, and that is just Netflix and doesn’t include sports like WWE.

“This cost will continue to add up and that is why we are seeing the decline and households cancelling streaming services.

“I don’t think people are cancelling altogether – people are choosing which service to keep.”

Asked which one is best value for money, he continued: “They all have their own benefits – Netflix has unmissable series, while Apple+ has Oscar winning content with Coda taking best picture.

Grand Tour hosts in Scotland
Grand tour trio Jeremy Clarkson, James May, Richard Hammond who feature as one of the most watched content on Amazon Prime Video.

Netflix prices to increase by 17%

Netflix has announced it will be increasing its prices by 17%.

The streaming platform, which had around 17 million subscribers in the UK as of late 2021, has confirmed its basic and standard plans will increase by £1 a month to £6.99 and £10.99, while the premium tier will go up by £2 to £15.99 from May 12 2022 for UK and Ireland subscribers.

Your Money: TV streaming services compared

 

