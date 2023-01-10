Editors’ Code of Practice to be reviewed in public consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Editors’ Code of Practice to be reviewed in public consultation

By Reporter
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 9:44 am
A public consultation on the Editors' Code of Conduct, which shapes how newsrooms operates, is currently under way. Image: PA
A public consultation on the Editors' Code of Conduct, which shapes how newsrooms operates, is currently under way. Image: PA

The Editors’ Code of Practice, under which the vast majority of Britain’s newspaper, magazine and news website journalists work, is to be the subject of a public consultation.

The Editors’ Code of Practice Committee, which writes and revises the code of standards upheld and enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), has invited suggestions from the public, editors, journalists and others working in the media, and anyone else with an interest in journalistic standards, on how the Code might be revised to improve the system of self-regulation of the press, of which it is an essential component.

Public consultations on the code are held every three years.

The code covers a wide range of issues, including accuracy, privacy, harassment, intrusion into grief or shock, reporting suicide, coverage of children and discrimination.

It can be found at: https://www.editorscode.org.uk/the_code.php

Submissions should be sent by e-mail to codereview2023@gmail.com

The closing date for submissions is Friday, March 31. All submissions will be published on the Editors’ Code of Practice Committee website, unless anonymity is requested.

The Editors’ Code of Practice Committee is made up of editors and lay people.

The P&J editor-in-chief Frank O’Donnell is a member of the committee.

Committee chairman Neil Benson said: “The code is continuously reviewed and suggestions for revisions are considered by the committee, with the most recent update taking place in January 2021, when mental health was added to Clause 2 (Privacy) to improve understanding of the protection that the clause provides for individuals.

“This public consultation is another opportunity for points to be made about any aspect of the code.

“The Editors’ Code of Practice is a living document guided by real world experience. It has been in operation for more than 30 years and during that time it has evolved to meet changes in society.”

