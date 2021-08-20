News / World In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles August 20, 2021, 4:42 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 4:49 pm Muharram is celebrated in Geneva camp, which is the biggest refugee camp of Dhaka and where 50 thousand Bihari's lives . Officially the time was limited from 3 pm to 6 pm, they marched with tazia and played drums. Dhaka: Muharram in Bihari Camp, Bangladesh. Photo by Md Saiful Amin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Visitors speak into and listen at the Sonic Bloom art installation by Yuri Suzuki at Brown Hart Gardens in Mayfair, London. The flower-shaped network of colourful horns captures the sounds and voices of the city awakening after a year of lockdown, with visitors invited to speak and listen through the horns. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Kashmiri villagers salvage utensils and other household items as they stand on the rubble of a house damaged during a gunfight between Indian soldiers and suspected rebels in Khrew, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Indian government forces killed two rebels in disputed Kashmir on Friday, officials said, as violence increased in recent weeks. AP Photo/ Dar Yasin Michael Stanley, known as ‘Major Mick’, with his home-made boat ‘Tintanic II’ at the Falkirk Wheel where he took his boat onto the rotating boat lift to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK. The 80-year-old retired Army major plans to row 100 miles on rivers, canals and open water in the UK. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Palestinians attend Friday prayer on their lands before a protest against Israeli settlements in Masafer Yatta near the West Bank city of Hebron, Hebron, West Bank, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock A woman shops for “Rakhi,” a sacred thread, ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India. Women tie the thread on the wrist of their brothers or men they regard as brothers during this festival which celebrates the brother-sister relationship. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Aug. 22. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki Two women dressed as ‘Blue Rebels’ perform during a protest of the Extinction Rebellion climate activists at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber An Afghan family enter into Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan. Chaman, is a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, normally thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, taking goods to Afghanistan. AP Photo Muharram is celebrated in Geneva camp, which is the biggest refugee camp of Dhaka and where 50 thousand Bihari’s lives . Officially the time was limited from 3 pm to 6 pm, they marched with tazia and played drums.<br />Dhaka: Muharram in Bihari Camp, Bangladesh. Photo by Md Saiful Amin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Love Island’s Liberty and Jake to break big news Ange Postecoglou interested in bringing more players to Celtic from Japan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to kick on following win over Leeds Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira fully aware of what to expect from Brentford