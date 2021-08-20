Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / World

In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
August 20, 2021, 4:42 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 4:49 pm
Muharram is celebrated in Geneva camp, which is the biggest refugee camp of Dhaka and where 50 thousand Bihari's lives . Officially the time was limited from 3 pm to 6 pm, they marched with tazia and played drums. Dhaka: Muharram in Bihari Camp, Bangladesh. Photo by Md Saiful Amin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Visitors speak into and listen at the Sonic Bloom art installation by Yuri Suzuki at Brown Hart Gardens in Mayfair, London. The flower-shaped network of colourful horns captures the sounds and voices of the city awakening after a year of lockdown, with visitors invited to speak and listen through the horns. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Kashmiri villagers salvage utensils and other household items as they stand on the rubble of a house damaged during a gunfight between Indian soldiers and suspected rebels in Khrew, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Indian government forces killed two rebels in disputed Kashmir on Friday, officials said, as violence increased in recent weeks. AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
Michael Stanley, known as ‘Major Mick’, with his home-made boat ‘Tintanic II’ at the Falkirk Wheel where he took his boat onto the rotating boat lift to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK. The 80-year-old retired Army major plans to row 100 miles on rivers, canals and open water in the UK. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Palestinians attend Friday prayer on their lands before a protest against Israeli settlements in Masafer Yatta near the West Bank city of Hebron, Hebron, West Bank, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
A woman shops for “Rakhi,” a sacred thread, ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival in Ahmedabad, India. Women tie the thread on the wrist of their brothers or men they regard as brothers during this festival which celebrates the brother-sister relationship. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Aug. 22. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Two women dressed as ‘Blue Rebels’ perform during a protest of the Extinction Rebellion climate activists at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
An Afghan family enter into Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan. Chaman, is a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, normally thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, taking goods to Afghanistan. AP Photo
