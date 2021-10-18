In pictures: the news today

Lekoil suspended amid subsidiary spat Lekoil has finally posted its accounts for 2020, taking an impairment of more than $100 million on a Nigerian asset and acknowledging going concern worries.

Sentinel Subsea secures new investment from Alba Equity, Scottish Enterprise Sentinel Subsea has secured a six-figure investment from Alba Equity and Scottish Enterprise as it continues to develop its technology for the monitoring of subsea wells.

EV Private Equity appoints Shell veteran to advisory board Global energy technology investor, EV Private Equity (EV), has appointed Shell’s Ulrika Wising to its advisory board.