In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
October 18, 2021, 3:06 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 3:07 pm
Julia Amess the widow of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, arrives to view flowers and tributes left for her late husband at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today.

A B-movie inspired monster character unveils the Ardbeg ‘Ice Scream’ Truck, which has been created in partnership with ice cream parlour Ruby Violet, with each of the serves featuring one of the Distillery’s single malt whiskies. The truck will travel from London to Glasgow and Edinburgh between October 26-31, serving Halloween inspired flavour combinations, such as ‘Cookies & Scream’, a Wee Beastie ice cream sandwich, and a blackcurrant “Ice Cream Groan” using Ardbeg Ten Years Old. Picture by PA.
A Police officer arranges flowers and tributes outside Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery on Friday. Picture by PA.
South Korean Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team performs during the press day of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2021 at the Seoul Military Airport in Seongnam. Picture by AP.
An art handler holds ‘Viaduct Works, Manchester’ by Laurence Stephen Lowry, 1959, estimated at £400,000-£600,000, at Christie’s in London, one of the highlights of their forthcoming Modern British and Irish Art evening sale. Picture by PA.
Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, right, playing the role of the High Priestess, holds the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP.
Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife. Picture by PA.
Farmers block railway tracks during a nationwide rail blockade demanding dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, days after eight people died in an incident in Lakhimpur Kheri when they were run over by a car allegedly owned by the Union Home Minister of State. Picture by Shutterstock.
Deer rut in Dublin’s Phoenix park. Picture by PA.
Soldiers in traditional military uniforms perform in the Cravat Day celebration in Zagreb, Croatia. Croatians celebrate World Cravat Day on October 18 every year. The Cravat, symbol of culture and style, originated from the red neck scarves worn by Croatian soldiers serving in France in the 17th century. Picture by Shutterstock.
A Sikh farmer stands as farmers protesting against contentious agriculture laws sit on railway tracks to block trains for six hours in Bahadur Garh on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Picture by AP.

