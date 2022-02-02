Royal Rugby and Bob Marley: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby February 2, 2022, 4:00 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Members of the Canadian speed skating team round the oval during a practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Photo by Canadian Press/Shutterstock Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan Marley view the Bob Marley One Love Experience at the Saatchi Gallery. The exhibition opens on Wednesday and will run for 10 weeks before heading on a multi-city tour across the world. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire Russian army snipers from the Western Military District conduct an ambush on a mock enemy convoy during an exercise in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia. Photo by EyePress News/Shutterstock An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Thousands of Sufi devotees from different parts of India travel to the shrine for the annual festival, marking the death anniversary of the Sufi saint. Photo by Himanshu Sharma/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Tourists enjoy themselves amid snow in Dongguanmen Village of Zhushan Town in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China’s Hubei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Indigenous people from ethnic Tamang community dance and sing during Sonam Lhosar, New Year advent of the tiger in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Saroj Baizu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes a look around the wig department during her visit to Scottish Opera to meet staff at the company’s production studios in Glasgow and sit in on rehearsals for an upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, to mark the return of live indoor performances. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire ‘A New Nature’ by Isamu Noguchi (1904-88) a new exhibition at White Cube, Bermondsey, London. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Restaurateur Peter Caviston with Niamh Ni Chuirc (second right) and Julie Larkin at the Forty Foot with a birthday cake to be delivered at the James Joyce Martello Tower in Sandycove, Dublin, for an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the publication of Joyce’s flagship novel, Ulysses, and the 140th anniversary of the writer’s birth. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire Canada biathlon athlete Emily Dickson of Burns Lake, B.C., practises at the National Biathlon Centre prior to the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Canadian Press/Shutterstock In her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, The Duchess of Cambridge meets England players, coaches and referees and joins a training session taking place at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close