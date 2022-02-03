Orchids and kitesurfers: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orchids and kitesurfers: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
February 3, 2022, 4:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Canada’s Max Parrot completes a training run on the Snowboarding Slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI/Shutterstock
The Earthwork Spiral Jetty by Robert Smithson on north-eastern shore of the Great Salt Lake near Rozel Point in Utah. Photo by AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
A woman kisses a pigeon as she participates in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. Worshippers attend the beach on Yemanja’s feast day, bearing candles, flowers, honey and fruit to honour the sea goddess. Photo by AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury, both 31, are the first ever married couple to participate in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The husband and wife duo, both doctors have landed in the Caribbean after rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic for charity. Photo by Penny Bird/Atlantic Campaigns/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with pupils from the Faraday School during a visit to The Prince’s Foundation’s Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture in London. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Nepalese devotees walks around town carrying water-soaked hay as part of rituals during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival or Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhktapur, Nepal. Photo by Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Florist, Henck Roling, makes puts the finishing touches to the Orchid Festival displays (which this year focuses on Costa Rica) in the Princess of Wales Conservatory, Kew Gardens, London. The festival runs from Saturday 5 February – Sunday 6 March 2022. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Mateusz Sochowicz of Poland speeds down the track during a men’s luge training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China. Photo by AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
A kitesurfer takes part in the Kitesurf Scotland Big Air event off the coast of Troon, South Ayrshire. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A boy points to an installation during a lantern show under the theme of 12 animal signs of the Chinese Zodiac in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock

 

