Orchids and kitesurfers: Thursday's news in pictures By Gemma Bibby February 3, 2022, 4:00 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Canada's Max Parrot completes a training run on the Snowboarding Slopestyle course at Genting Snow Park before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI/Shutterstock The Earthwork Spiral Jetty by Robert Smithson on north-eastern shore of the Great Salt Lake near Rozel Point in Utah. Photo by AP Photo/Rick Bowmer A woman kisses a pigeon as she participates in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. Worshippers attend the beach on Yemanja's feast day, bearing candles, flowers, honey and fruit to honour the sea goddess. Photo by AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury, both 31, are the first ever married couple to participate in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The husband and wife duo, both doctors have landed in the Caribbean after rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic for charity. Photo by Penny Bird/Atlantic Campaigns/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge speaks with pupils from the Faraday School during a visit to The Prince's Foundation's Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture in London. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Nepalese devotees walks around town carrying water-soaked hay as part of rituals during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival or Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhktapur, Nepal. Photo by Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Florist, Henck Roling, makes puts the finishing touches to the Orchid Festival displays (which this year focuses on Costa Rica) in the Princess of Wales Conservatory, Kew Gardens, London. The festival runs from Saturday 5 February – Sunday 6 March 2022. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Mateusz Sochowicz of Poland speeds down the track during a men's luge training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China. Photo by AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein A kitesurfer takes part in the Kitesurf Scotland Big Air event off the coast of Troon, South Ayrshire. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire A boy points to an installation during a lantern show under the theme of 12 animal signs of the Chinese Zodiac in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock