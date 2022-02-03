Scaffolding surrounding new Inverness Marriott Hotel comes down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The scaffolding has been removed from around a new Inverness Marriott hotel.

The AC Hotel, on the banks of the River Ness, will have more than 170 rooms, a restaurant and a modern gym when completed.

And with work going on to finalise the internal works, contractors Acreo have taken down the scaffolding – giving locals a proper look at the building for the first time.

The four-star hotel on Glebe Street, created by Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality, is expected to create around 40 full-time jobs when it opens later this year.

Clear views of the building’s facade can now been seen for the first time from Friar’s Bridge.

Project manager Gerben de Wit said they are thrilled to finally be able to showcase the hotel to the public.

He said: “We are happy to see the scaffold being removed as it is a major milestone for the project and reveals the face of the hotel to the public.”

Ground works on the city centre development commenced in March last year.

The hotel complex has transformed the site of the city’s former swimming pool, which lay vacant for more than two decades.

Last month, Mr de Wit said they are dedicated to working alongside local businesses and vendors as “we want to be a part of the city”.

The hotel’s accommodation will be housed across two separate buildings, with the main hotel block facing Friars Bridge featuring 151 rooms.

The remaining 24 guests will be housed in a separate three-storey block on the grounds.

A variety of double rooms, twin rooms, deluxe rooms and accessible rooms designed for disabled guests will be made available to book.