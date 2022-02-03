Scaffolding surrounding new Inverness Marriott Hotel comes down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scaffolding surrounding new Inverness Marriott Hotel comes down

By Michelle Henderson
February 3, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 4:53 pm
Scaffolding around the hotel in Glebe Street, Inverness, is now being taken down as construction works near completion.
The scaffolding has been removed from around a new Inverness Marriott hotel.

The AC Hotel, on the banks of the River Ness, will have more than 170 rooms, a restaurant and a modern gym when completed.

And with work going on to finalise the internal works, contractors Acreo have taken down the scaffolding – giving locals a proper look at the building for the first time.

The four-star hotel on Glebe Street, created by Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality, is expected to create around 40 full-time jobs when it opens later this year.

An artist’s impression of how the completed hotel on Glebe Street Inverness could look. Picture from Keppie Design

Clear views of the building’s facade can now been seen for the first time from Friar’s Bridge.

Project manager Gerben de Wit said they are thrilled to finally be able to showcase the hotel to the public.

He said: “We are happy to see the scaffold being removed as it is a major milestone for the project and reveals the face of the hotel to the public.”

Ground works on the city centre development commenced in March last year.

The hotel complex has transformed the site of the city’s former swimming pool, which lay vacant for more than two decades.

Last month, Mr de Wit said they are dedicated to working alongside local businesses and vendors as “we want to be a part of the city”.

The hotel’s accommodation will be housed across two separate buildings, with the main hotel block facing Friars Bridge featuring 151 rooms.

The remaining 24 guests will be housed in a separate three-storey block on the grounds.

A variety of double rooms, twin rooms, deluxe rooms and accessible rooms designed for disabled guests will be made available to book.

