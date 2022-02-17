Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures

By John Post
February 17, 2022, 3:08 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

People take pictures as lanterns are lit to colour the sky and enliven the dusk with people’s wishes for luck, blessings, healthy and prosperity, during the annual Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, in Pingxi Area of New Taipei City. Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Japan competes in the Women’s Team Pursuit final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Koji Aoki/AFLO/Shutterstock
Snake venom is collected at Queen Saovbha Memorial Institute, a research centre associated with the Thai Red Cross Society. Since 1923, the establishment also known as the Bangkok Snake Farm raised venomous snakes for venom extraction and the production of antivenom for Thailand and surrounding regions where venomous snakes are endemic. The institute also serves as a museum to inform the general public about snakes in Thailand. Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Police Scotland’s PC Ross Hunter shows the media a naloxone nasal spray that all officers across Scotland will carry and to be instructed in the use. Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of opioids, such as heroin, methadone, opium, codeine, morphine and buprenorphine. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A sign made out of hay reads ‘Sack Boris’ on a field in Little Hay in north Birmingham, calling for the removal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office. Jacob King/PA Wire
A train heads along the west coast between Whitehaven and Carlisle after Storm Dudley hit the north of the country last night. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
General views from Coventry-born artist, designer and activist Daniel Lismore’s new exhibition – ‘Be Yourself; Everyone Else Is Already Taken’, at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, as part of the Coventry City of Culture programme, ahead of London Fashion Week. Fabio De Paola/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Jordan Manar Dabbas at Buckingham Palace, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The tryzub (trident) that is the main element of Ukraine’s coat of arms and the Ukrainian flag are projected onto the facade of the Kyiv City State Administration building on 36 Khreshchatyk Street, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
The Archdruid of Stonehenge and Britain poses in front of the sunrise exhibit after performing a blessing for The world of Stonehenge exhibition on its opening day to the public, at the British Museum, in central London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Dragon dancing and open gates: Wednesday’s news in pictures

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal