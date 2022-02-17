NHS Grampian Covid cases climb for third consecutive day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian has reported a climb in Covid cases for the third consecutive day this week, with 912 being detected over the past 24 hours.

The figures released by the Scottish Government mean only NHS Lothian and NHS Greater Glasgow and City detected more positive cases on Wednesday.

In total, health boards across the country detected 7,144 new infections over the past 24 hours – and reported that another 22 people have died after contracting Covid.

The newest statistics, published on Thursday, also report that 944 people are currently in hospital recovering from coronavirus, 11 of which are currently in intensive care units.

Today, 7,144 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 944 people were in hospital yesterday which is 32 more than the day before. Sadly 22 more people who tested positive have died (10,566 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/YnREdCvQX3 pic.twitter.com/jTpxkJFGQP — Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 17, 2022

In total, 10,566 people have died from Covid in Scotland since the pandemic began.

Regional breakdown

Health boards further north have also reported a rise in their regions positive Covid cases.

NHS Highland has detected an additional 481 cases, which is 47 more than were recorded the day previous.

In Shetland and Orkney cases have stayed at around the same level as those reported earlier in the week.

NHS Shetland has reported an additional 72 positive cases, while bosses at NHS Orkney have located an additional 76 new infections.

The Western Isles however reported the fewest cases in Scotland, with only 19 being detected since yesterday.

Vaccination efforts

In Scotland, 4,429,979 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination.

While, 4,146,918 have received their second dose, and 3,371,691 have received a third dose or booster.

In the north-east, figures showcase that 88.1% of people eligible for all three jabs have had them.

A figure that trails behind the country’s leading health board in terms of vaccinations, NHS Shetland, where 92.4% of people are tripled jagged.

In Orkney 89.4% of people have all of their jabs, while 89.9% have in NHS Highland and a further 88.5% have in the Western Isles.