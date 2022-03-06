Sunday’s news in pictures: Protests to support Ukraine continue as refugees seek safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Sunday’s news in pictures: Protests to support Ukraine continue as refugees seek safety

By Claire Clifton Coles
March 6, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 6:08 pm
Demonstration against the War in Ukraine. In Bordeaux, France. UGO AMEZ/SIPA/Shutterstock
Demonstration against the War in Ukraine. In Bordeaux, France. UGO AMEZ/SIPA/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you the best images from around the world on March 6. Sunday’s news in pictures.

Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak
Refugees, mostly women with children, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu
Tourists celebrate at Mai Khao beach as a Finnair jet from Helsikini lands at Phuket International Airport.<br />Tourism returns to Phuket as Thailand re-opens to fully-vaccinated international tourists by relaxing restrictions to ‘Test and Go,’ its quarantine-free entry scheme. Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Bella Richardson, 7, views an ice sculpture of two Vikings that forms part of the York Ice Trail in the York city centre, which features over 40 sculptures of solid ice. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of this Paralympic Winter Games, appears at stage after the awarding ceremonies at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Protest at Parliament Square in support of Ukraine, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock
The sports hall in Chisinau (Moldova) transformed into a huge bedroom where over 500 people of Roma ethnicity, who fled from Ukraine, found hospitality. The sports hall in Chisinau (Moldova) transformed into a huge bedroom. Ciro Fusco/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock
People protest against Russian aggression on Ukraine in Naples, Italy. Abbate/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock
Aberdeen Trades Union Council is joined CND NE Scotland and Aberdeen Social Centre to co-host a peace and solidarity protest. A woman stands on the Robert The Bruce Statue with a peace symbol. Scott Baxter /DCT Media

The Ukraine crisis intensifies: Saturday’s news in pictures

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal