‘Shocking behaviour’: Russian gymnast facing disciplinary action for wearing ‘pro-war’ symbol on medal podium

Gymnast Ivan Kuliak who appeared to wear a Russian war symbol after receiving a bronze medal in a World Cup event is facing disciplinary action.

Organisers have branded the display as “shocking behaviour”.

The Russian competitor finished third at the event in Qatar, which was won by Ukranian Illia Kovtun.

When the gymnasts took to the podium to receive their medals, Kuliak was seen to have a Z taped to the front of his shirt.

It has been reported that the Z can be interpreted as standing for “Za pobedy”, or “victory”, in Russian.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wearing the “Z” pro-invasion symbol on his shirt while sharing a podium with a Ukrainian rival on Saturday. Kuliak finished third – behind winner Ukraine's Illia Kovtun in the parallel bars at a World Cup event in Doha. pic.twitter.com/evtG1iEBgq — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 6, 2022

The incident came on Sunday, just hours before Russian and Belarus gymnasts were banned from international competitions.

It has now been confirmed that Russian gymnast Kuliak will face disciplinary action from the International Gymnastics Federation following the alleged war symbol display.

A statement read: “The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on March 4.

“From March 7, 2022 Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions.”