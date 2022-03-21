Forces’ thanksgiving and Nazanin visits speaker: Monday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross March 21, 2022, 2:12 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 2:28 pm Members of the Armed Forces hold medals belonging to Dame Vera Lynn ahead of the Service of Thanksgiving for the Forces' sweetheart at Westminster Abbey, London. The singer and entertainer lifted people's spirits during the Second World War with songs including "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs Of Dover". She died in June 2020, aged 103. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meeting with pensioners in Stevenage about the rising cost of living and the impact it is having on those with fixed incomes. Picture by PA. People examine the damage after the shelling of a shopping centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP. Men raise a flag during celebrations of Nowruz, the Persian new year, as Taliban soldiers stand guard at the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture by AP. Katie Piper helps launch Disney and the Institute of Imagination’s ‘The Gift of Play’ campaign, to encourage parents to play imaginatively with children. Picture by PA. Katherine Jenkins singing during the Service of Thanksgiving for Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture by PA. Ground staff working at Trent Bridge, home of Nottinghamshire CCC as they prepare for The opening round of the LV= Insurance County Championship. Picture by PA. Workers in public health protest in the center of Athens. The health workers protest over the governments intention to abolish additional benefits and demand increased salaries. Picture by Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe meeting Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle (right) at the Speaker’s House in the Palace of Westminster, London, following her release. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Ukraine: Refugee safeguarding failures ‘will make problems for the future’ Distillery reopens and Texas tornado: Tuesdays News in Pictures Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘does not owe us gratitude’, says Jeremy Hunt Kylie Jenner reveals unseen home footage documenting second pregnancy