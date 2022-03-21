Forces’ thanksgiving and Nazanin visits speaker: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forces’ thanksgiving and Nazanin visits speaker: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
March 21, 2022, 2:12 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 2:28 pm
Members of the Armed Forces hold medals belonging to Dame Vera Lynn ahead of the Service of Thanksgiving for the Forces' sweetheart at Westminster Abbey, London. The singer and entertainer lifted people's spirits during the Second World War with songs including "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs Of Dover". She died in June 2020, aged 103. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer meeting with pensioners in Stevenage about the rising cost of living and the impact it is having on those with fixed incomes. Picture by PA.
People examine the damage after the shelling of a shopping centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP.
Men raise a flag during celebrations of Nowruz, the Persian new year, as Taliban soldiers stand guard at the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture by AP.
Katie Piper helps launch Disney and the Institute of Imagination’s ‘The Gift of Play’ campaign, to encourage parents to play imaginatively with children. Picture by PA.
Katherine Jenkins singing during the Service of Thanksgiving for Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture by PA.
Ground staff working at Trent Bridge, home of Nottinghamshire CCC as they prepare for The opening round of the LV= Insurance County Championship. Picture by PA.
Workers in public health protest in the center of Athens. The health workers protest over the governments intention to abolish additional benefits and demand increased salaries. Picture by Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Richard Ratcliffe meeting Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle (right) at the Speaker’s House in the Palace of Westminster, London, following her release. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

