Distillery reopens and Texas tornado: Tuesdays News in Pictures By Jamie Ross March 22, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 1:39 pm Maltings operator, Nicol Roberston using using traditional methods to turn the malt at Glen Garioch's Oldmeldrum Distillery in Scotland as it reopens to the public for the first time in two years following a £6 million investment from its owner, Beam Suntory. The distillery, one of the oldest still operating in Scotland, is returning traditional production processes and is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint following the investment. Glen Garioch is also introducing a 'Bottle Your Own' cask experience at the distillery, with the launch of the 1991 Bourbon Single Cask. Picture by PA. Security guards wearing protective suits stand watch over a barricaded community that was locked down for health monitoring following Covid being detected in the area. Picture via AP. A worker checks the electric wires to hang lanterns for upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on May 8 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. Picture via AP. Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, helps his neighbours clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street. Picture via AP. Work continues to demolish Aberdeen's former indoor market. Previously, the façade of the building had played host to a giant Nuart mural designed by German artists Herakut. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media. A stranded passenger rests in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Security employees controlling passengers and luggage are on a one day lasting strike for higher wages. Picture via AP. Student conservator Andrew Braund from West Dean College, cleans the helm of the Victorian battleship HMS Warrior at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, as part of National Spring Cleaning Week. The conservation team have been researching and trialling a different way to treat the brass, using less abrasive techniques and a coating system that works well with the environment. Picture by PA. Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar, and Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa (left), at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture by PA. Superintendent Steve Brizell speaks to the media outside a house in St Helens after a 17-month-old girl died after being attacked by a dog. Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog at an address on Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook. Picture by PA. Geoff Patterson in the still house at Glen Garioch's Oldmeldrum Distillery in Scotland as it reopens to the public for the first time in two years following a £6 million investment from its owner, Beam Suntory. Picture by PA.