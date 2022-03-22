Distillery reopens and Texas tornado: Tuesdays News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Distillery reopens and Texas tornado: Tuesdays News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
March 22, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 1:39 pm
Maltings operator, Nicol Roberston using using traditional methods to turn the malt at Glen Garioch's Oldmeldrum Distillery in Scotland as it reopens to the public for the first time in two years following a £6 million investment from its owner, Beam Suntory. The distillery, one of the oldest still operating in Scotland, is returning traditional production processes and is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint following the investment. Glen Garioch is also introducing a 'Bottle Your Own' cask experience at the distillery, with the launch of the 1991 Bourbon Single Cask. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Security guards wearing protective suits stand watch over a barricaded community that was locked down for health monitoring following Covid being detected in the area. Picture via AP.
A worker checks the electric wires to hang lanterns for upcoming celebration of Buddha’s birthday on May 8 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. Picture via AP.
Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, helps his neighbours clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street. Picture via AP.
Work continues to demolish Aberdeen’s former indoor market. Previously, the façade of the building had played host to a giant Nuart mural designed by German artists Herakut. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
A stranded passenger rests in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Security employees controlling passengers and luggage are on a one day lasting strike for higher wages. Picture via AP.
Student conservator Andrew Braund from West Dean College, cleans the helm of the Victorian battleship HMS Warrior at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, as part of National Spring Cleaning Week. The conservation team have been researching and trialling a different way to treat the brass, using less abrasive techniques and a coating system that works well with the environment. Picture by PA.
Queen Elizabeth II, in residence at Windsor Castle, appears on a screen via videolink, during a virtual audience to receive Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar, and Sheikha Raya Khalifa Abdulla Khalifa Al Khalifa (left), at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture by PA.
Superintendent Steve Brizell speaks to the media outside a house in St Helens after a 17-month-old girl died after being attacked by a dog. Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog at an address on Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook. Picture by PA.
Geoff Patterson in the still house at Glen Garioch’s Oldmeldrum Distillery in Scotland as it reopens to the public for the first time in two years following a £6 million investment from its owner, Beam Suntory. Picture by PA.

