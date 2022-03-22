Fraserburgh flower shop run by mother and daughter duo win top Scottish award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east florist has won a top Scottish award.

Pink Petal Floral Design in Fraserburgh picked up the accolade for being the best in the trade at Scotland’s Business Awards.

The business made it through to the grand final, with customers and supporters urged to place their votes before the grand final on Sunday night.

Owner Yvonne Campbell said she was thrilled the team’s efforts fended off competition from across the country.

“Winning the award means the world to us as we are just a small family-run florist in a small town, and it’s voted for by the public.

“We never imagined winning the award for the whole of Scotland, as we were up against seven other florists from all over Scotland”.

Family run success story

Mrs Campbell, who has been running the Hanover Street flower shop with her daughter Ellie for three and a half years, thanked the staff for their work year-round.

She said: “We could never done this without our loyal hardworking staff, we are a team and work as a team, so this achievement is for them also.”

Pink Petal Floral Design previously won the best florist in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2020 and 2021.

Mrs Campbell, who has been a florist for eight years, added: “We all really enjoy working with flowers and showing our creative side and making people happy. You will never make it rich being a florist but making people happy is the best reward possible and it take a lot of effort and time to master.”