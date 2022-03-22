Fraserburgh flower shop run by mother and daughter duo win top Scottish award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fraserburgh flower shop run by mother and daughter duo win top Scottish award

By James Masson
March 22, 2022, 1:56 pm
Yvonne and Ellie Campbell picking up their award from Scott Somerville

A north-east florist has won a top Scottish award.

Pink Petal Floral Design in Fraserburgh picked up the accolade for being the best in the trade at Scotland’s Business Awards.

The business made it through to the grand final, with customers and supporters urged to place their votes before the grand final on Sunday night.

Owner Yvonne Campbell said she was thrilled the team’s efforts fended off competition from across the country.

“Winning the award means the world to us as we are just a small family-run florist in a small town, and it’s voted for by the public.

“We never imagined winning the award for the whole of Scotland, as we were up against seven other florists from all over Scotland”.

It’s official best florist for Scotland from the Scotland Business Awards. Thank you to all our customers and staff. This one is coming home to the North East.

Family run success story

Mrs Campbell, who has been running the Hanover Street flower shop with her daughter Ellie for three and a half years, thanked the staff for their work year-round.

She said: “We could never done this without our loyal hardworking staff, we are a team and work as a team, so this achievement is for them also.”

Pink Petal Floral Design previously won the best florist in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2020 and 2021.

Mrs Campbell, who has been a florist for eight years, added: “We all really enjoy working with flowers and showing our creative side and making people happy. You will never make it rich being a florist but making people happy is the best reward possible and it take a lot of effort and time to master.”

