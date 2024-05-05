Mohamed Salah has a happier afternoon as Liverpool sink Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Mohamed Salah has a happier afternoon as Liverpool sink Tottenham

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (centre) is congratulated by his team mates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 5, 2024.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (centre) is congratulated by his team mates after scoring the first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 5, 2024.

Mohamed Salah finally rediscovered his form – unfortunately too late for Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes – as Tottenham were dispatched in an occasionally slapdash 4-2 victory at Anfield.

A week ago it was all about the Egyptian off the pitch, with his touchline disagreement with Jurgen Klopp spilling over into his incendiary comment in the mixed zone which did little to calm the row.

But, restored to the team, Salah was in the form prior to his January hamstring injury, engaged from the start and scoring the opener to become the club’s record goalscorer against Spurs.

He provided the assists for Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott to net the second and fourth and gave makeshift left-back Emerson Royal such a torrid time the defender found himself being singled out by team-mate Cristian Romero as they walked off at half-time, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario separating the pair.

While Romero was seemingly the only Tottenham defender willing to put his body in the way he was not without fault as he was easily outjumped by Cody Gakpo for Liverpool’s third.

The disorder within the Spurs ranks was only exceeded by the party atmosphere at Anfield on the occasion of Klopp’s penultimate appearance here as manager.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won his penultimate home game as Liverpool boss (PA)

However, although confidence was restored it was all ultimately pointless as third place had already been secured by Aston Villa’s defeat earlier in the day and the celebrations were laced with regret at a missed opportunity in the title race.

Where was this form – of both Salah and the team – against Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham when the run-in was a critical point?

The irreversible damage was done in the last fortnight of April for Liverpool, who are five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Of course it is easier when the pressure is off but how those fans would love to relish a dash to the line instead of trying to drag out every last moment with their beloved manager.

Tottenham’s season also imploded over the same two weeks and a fourth successive defeat, having conceded 13 goals and scored just four, means they have failed to take advantage of Villa’s slips.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
It was a chastening afternoon for Ange Postecoglou and his team (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hopes of Champions League football now look remote as they are seven points adrift of fourth with three matches to play and in greater danger of being caught by Newcastle.

Their record at Anfield – just two wins in the Premier League era and none since 2011 – did not offer much hope but the disorganisation and apparent disinterest within their ranks made their task impossible.

Emerson’s decision to completely ignore Salah, who had already had one shot saved and hit the crossbar and post, was ill-advised as the Egypt international, who started the move on the right wing, ghosted in to head in Gakpo’s deep cross in the 16th minute.

There was barely any celebration from Salah for his 25th of the season, 18th in the league, and ninth in the league goal against Spurs, passing the club record held by Roger Hunt, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

On the stoke of half-time Robertson added the second after he diverted Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross into the path of Salah, whose side-footed shot was pushed out only as far as the full-back.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo celebrates their third goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Salah’s tame shot at the goalkeeper should have made it 3-0 before Gakpo’s hanging header from Elliott’s cross to the far post did, with Salah then teeing up Elliott for a rasping 25-yarder into the top corner.

But Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet since Nottingham Forest on March 2 and this was the ninth successive time they have conceded as the game took on a typical end-of-season exhibition flavour.

Substitute Richarlison slotted home a near-post shot and then Son scored at Anfield for the fourth consecutive time after the defence completely switched off.

Alexander-Arnold almost lobbed Vicario from inside his own half, Alisson Becker brilliantly denied Richarlison before the chaos was fittingly concluded by Salah having a goal disallowed for offside and substitute Darwin Nunez failing to beat Vicario when clean through.