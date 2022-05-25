Monarch make-up and Raducanu at Roland Garros: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post May 25, 2022, 3:11 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A commercial airplane makes a descend towards Changi International Airport as the sun rises in Singapore. Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A woman walks past the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko Sheng Yi, a female panda, reacts inside the panda enclosure at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The third cub of Giant Panda couple Xing Xing and Liang Liang from China has been finally given a name – Sheng Yi, means peace and friendship. Yi turns one year old on May 31. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Emma Raducanu reacts during her second round loss at the French Open, Roland Garros, Paris. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the RMT headquarters in Euston, central London, after railway workers voted overwhelmingly to strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, threatening massive disruption to the network in the coming weeks. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Irish language campaigners from An Dream Dearg outside at Stormont in Belfast as the UK Government has confirmed that it will introduce legislation that aims to protect the Irish language in Northern Ireland to the House of Commons. Niall Carson/PA Wire Teacher Zhang Yu teaches children in the music class at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Protesters outside the Palace of Westminster on the day the Sue Gray report into No.10 gatherings is delivered to the government. James Veysey/Shutterstock Studio artists Luisa Compobassi (left), Caryn Mitanni (back) and Jo Kinsey (right) make their final touches to the wax figure of Queen Elizabeth II at Madame Tussauds London ahead the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Harry and Meghan’s figures have re-joined The Royal Family at Madame Tussauds London as the UK gears up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign. The reunion, for a limited time only, comes as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to return to the UK to take part in HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – bringing their family back to the UK for the first time since leaving for the US in 2020. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Striking Catalan teachers shout slogans while they march behind their banner to protest against budget cuts and the usage of 25% of Spanish in the public education system. Matthias Oesterle/Shutterstock The Queen’s Green Canopy and other royal events: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal The Queen’s Green Canopy and other royal events: Tuesday’s news in pictures Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts ‘Liar’ Boris Johnson faces furious partygate resignation calls over fresh lockdown pics Flowers and falcon chicks: Monday’s news in pictures