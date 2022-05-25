Monarch make-up and Raducanu at Roland Garros: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monarch make-up and Raducanu at Roland Garros: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
May 25, 2022, 3:11 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A commercial airplane makes a descend towards Changi International Airport as the sun rises  in Singapore. Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A woman walks past the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Sheng Yi, a female panda, reacts inside the panda enclosure at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The third cub of Giant Panda couple Xing Xing and Liang Liang from China has been finally given a name – Sheng Yi, means peace and friendship. Yi turns one year old on May 31. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Emma Raducanu reacts during her second round loss at the French Open, Roland Garros, Paris. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Mick Lynch, General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at the RMT headquarters in Euston, central London, after railway workers voted overwhelmingly to strike in a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, threatening massive disruption to the network in the coming weeks. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Irish language campaigners from An Dream Dearg outside at Stormont in Belfast as the UK Government has confirmed that it will introduce legislation that aims to protect the Irish language in Northern Ireland to the House of Commons. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Teacher Zhang Yu teaches children in the music class at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Protesters outside the Palace of Westminster on the day the Sue Gray report into No.10 gatherings is delivered to the government. James Veysey/Shutterstock
Studio artists Luisa Compobassi (left), Caryn Mitanni (back) and Jo Kinsey (right) make their final touches to the wax figure of Queen Elizabeth II at Madame Tussauds London ahead the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Harry and Meghan’s figures have re-joined The Royal Family at Madame Tussauds London as the UK gears up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign. The reunion, for a limited time only, comes as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to return to the UK to take part in HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – bringing their family back to the UK for the first time since leaving for the US in 2020. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Striking Catalan teachers shout slogans while they march behind their banner to protest against budget cuts and the usage of 25% of Spanish in the public education system. Matthias Oesterle/Shutterstock

