Ladies Day and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Friday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries June 3, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 5:18 pm Fashionable guests prior to racing on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture by: David Davies/PA Wire for the Jockey Club. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. Workers of China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. maintain the railway line in southwest China’s Yunnan Province,. The China-Laos Railway, half a year into its operation, has delivered more than 4 million tonnes of freight as of Thursday, China’s railway operator said. As a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative, the 1,035-km railway connects China’s Kunming with the Laotian capital Vientiane. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Thousands of people gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on the second day of a special extended four-day weekend marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.<br />The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service, London, UK. Picture by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock 5th round of the 2022 WRC World Rally Car Championship, from June 2 to 5, 2022 at Alghero, Italy. Picture by Nikos Katikis/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Prince Harry and Megan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after chatting with Mike Tindal and Zara Phillips and Peter Phillips – The service of Thanksgiving at St Pauls Cathedral as part of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of HM The Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Numerous emergency and rescue forces are in action after a serious train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. According to the authorities, at least three people have been killed and many injured. Picture by Josef Hornsteiner/dpa via AP The Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated in ” Royal Purple” to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Sydney, Australia. The Vivid Sydney Festival held a one-off lighting moment titled ‘7 minutes for 7 decades’ which includes synchronised lighting of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Luna Park, buildings around Circular Quay and Sydney Harbour Ferries in Royal Purple to mark monarch’s 70 years of service. Picture AP Photo/Mark Baker Dragon boat crew members compete in a traditional Chinese dragon boat race held in Xiamen City, southeast China’s Fujian Province. To celebrate China’s traditional Dragon Boat Festival, over 1,000 participants from both sides of the Taiwan Strait compete in a dragon boat race from Thursday to Friday in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian Province. Picture by Shutterstock A woman sits on a makeshift throne at a street party on Donegal Pass in Belfast city centre as celebrations continue on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire A primary school was shelled by Russian forces in the north of Karkiv near Saltika district. The death toll was one, the school’s janitor. Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture by Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock General view of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups. Picure by Dan Kitwood/PA Wire King Felipe VI of Spain attends the Royal Guards Flag ceremony at the ‘El Rey’ headquarters in Madrid, Spain. Picture by Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Ballet dancer Miah Ng warms up ahead of her performance at a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tea Dance at Belfast City Hall, Northern Ireland, as celebrations continue on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire Elle and the Pocketbelles stand next to a crown made with balloons in front of the Queen Elizabeth II stand on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close