Time for a quick dip: Monday's news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles June 13, 2022, 2:24 pm Updated: September 20, 2022, 10:54 am

Time for a swim at Warleigh Weir on the Kennet and Avon canal near Bath. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on June 13. Monday's news in pictures.

People demonstrate against racism and against the far right, for equal rights and for social and climate justice in Marseille. Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity stage a rally in Ulsan, South Korea. A weeklong strike by thousands of truckers in South Korea has triggered major disruptions in cargo transport and production that have caused 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in damages, officials said Monday. Bae Byung-soo/Newsis via AP

Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights. Charities and campaigners supporting migrants are appealing against a High Court ruling on Friday which paved the way for the first deportation flight to take place on Tuesday. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

West Midlands Fire Service firefighters tackling a blaze involving thousands of tons of paper and cardboard at a Smurfit Kappa storage yard and recycling plant in Birmingham. West Midlands Fire Service/PA

Palestinian farmers collect Apricot during a harvest season, in the West Bank city of Salfit. Salfit is perhaps best known for its 'green revolution'; the move to cultivate much land for agricultural purposes, providing fruit and vegetables to the surrounding villages and towns. APAImages/Shutterstock

A mother and her daughter push their bikes through flood water after heavy rain at Waru in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown how to prepare broccoli for packing during a visit to Southern England Farms Ltd in Hayle, Cornwall. Justin Tallis/PA Wire